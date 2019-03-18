Afghanistan create history, Extension for coach Shastri? and more - Cricket News Today, 18th March 2019

Sahil Jain

India v Australia Previews

Welcome to Cricket News Today - a one-stop destination for all the significant developments from the world of cricket in each day.

Afghanistan made history as they registered their first ever Test win. Playing just their second Test, Afghanistan won by 7 wickets as they largely dominated the Test match and Ireland slumped to a second straight loss. With the end of this Test match, the season for Test cricket has come to a close. The IPL preparations seem to be on in full swing. The Australian ODI team is in the UAE preparing for their five-match ODI series against Pakistan. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to round off their season with a T20I series win.

There have also been questions regarding the security during the World Cup, especially after the attack in Christchurch. However, ICC CEO has maintained that security of the players will be top priority.

Here are all the top news that made headlines in the cricketing world today.

Afghanistan create history as they register their first-ever Test win

It was about a decade ago that Afghanistan played their first ODI game (in 2009) and in such a short period, their rise has been one of the most remarkable journeys of international cricket. Less than a year after making their Test debut, Afghanistan have gone onto register their maiden Test victory. They became the joint-second fastest team to get a Test win among all the Test playing nations.

Needing 118 more runs to win on the fourth day, Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah wiped out most of the deficit as Afghanistan coasted home with a seven-wicket win. Rahmat Shah was awarded the player of the match for his twin fifties in the game. “It is a historic day for Afghanistan, for Afghanistan people, for our team, for our cricket board,” an ecstatic skipper Asghar Afghan said after the win.

