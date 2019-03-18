×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Afghanistan create history, Extension for coach Shastri? and more - Cricket News Today, 18th March 2019

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Feature
147   //    18 Mar 2019, 19:28 IST

India v Australia Previews
India v Australia Previews

Welcome to Cricket News Today - a one-stop destination for all the significant developments from the world of cricket in each day.

Afghanistan made history as they registered their first ever Test win. Playing just their second Test, Afghanistan won by 7 wickets as they largely dominated the Test match and Ireland slumped to a second straight loss. With the end of this Test match, the season for Test cricket has come to a close. The IPL preparations seem to be on in full swing. The Australian ODI team is in the UAE preparing for their five-match ODI series against Pakistan. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to round off their season with a T20I series win.

There have also been questions regarding the security during the World Cup, especially after the attack in Christchurch. However, ICC CEO has maintained that security of the players will be top priority.

Here are all the top news that made headlines in the cricketing world today.

Afghanistan create history as they register their first-ever Test win

Image result for afghanistan maiden test win

It was about a decade ago that Afghanistan played their first ODI game (in 2009) and in such a short period, their rise has been one of the most remarkable journeys of international cricket. Less than a year after making their Test debut, Afghanistan have gone onto register their maiden Test victory. They became the joint-second fastest team to get a Test win among all the Test playing nations.

Needing 118 more runs to win on the fourth day, Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah wiped out most of the deficit as Afghanistan coasted home with a seven-wicket win. Rahmat Shah was awarded the player of the match for his twin fifties in the game. “It is a historic day for Afghanistan, for Afghanistan people, for our team, for our cricket board,” an ecstatic skipper Asghar Afghan said after the win. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Afghanistan vs Ireland in India 2019 Shikhar Dhawan Ravi Shastri Cricket News Today
Sahil Jain
ANALYST
A Cricket Geek!
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 1st Test: Preview, match details and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan topples records in 2nd T20I against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 Squads and Teams: Complete list of players
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 5th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Stats: Afghanistan smash the highest total in T20 history
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rashid Khan becomes the 9th bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in all 3 formats 
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, Download PDF of AFG vs IRE 2019 Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 4th ODI: Match details & Key players
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019: Rashid Khan becomes first Afghan bowler to pick up a 5-wicket haul in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
1st T20I | Thu, 21 Feb
IRE 132/6 (20.0 ov)
AFG 136/5 (19.2 ov)
Afghanistan won by 5 wickets
IRE VS AFG live score
2nd T20I | Sat, 23 Feb
AFG 278/3 (20.0 ov)
IRE 194/6 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan won by 84 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
AFG 210/7 (20.0 ov)
IRE 178/8 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan won by 32 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
1st ODI | Thu, 28 Feb
IRE 161/10 (49.2 ov)
AFG 165/5 (41.5 ov)
Afghanistan won by 5 wickets
IRE VS AFG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AFG 250/7 (48.3 ov)
IRE
No Result
AFG VS IRE live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
AFG 256/8 (50.0 ov)
IRE 260/6 (49.0 ov)
Ireland won by 4 wickets
AFG VS IRE live score
4th ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AFG 223/10 (49.1 ov)
IRE 114/10 (35.3 ov)
Afghanistan won by 109 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
5th ODI | Sun, 10 Mar
AFG 216/6 (50.0 ov)
IRE 219/5 (47.2 ov)
Ireland won by 5 wickets
AFG VS IRE live score
Only Test | Fri, 15 Mar
IRE 172/10 & 288/10
AFG 314/10 & 149/3
Afghanistan won by 7 wickets
IRE VS AFG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us