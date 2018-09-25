Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Afghanistan look to salvage pride in their last Asia Cup encounter

Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
120   //    25 Sep 2018, 14:40 IST

Shoaib Malik consoling Aftab Alam
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super four: Shoaib Malik consoling Aftab Alam

From being an associate nation 5 years ago to emerge as a Test-playing nation now, the journey of Afghanistan cricket team has been outstanding. Their rise in white ball cricket has been splendid too.

The past few days have been rough for Afghanistan Cricket. Going into the super four round, following some clinical performances in the group stage, Afghanistan proved themselves as a team which cannot be looked down upon. They were clinical in all departments and won both the matches by big margins. In their first group match, they took down 1996 World Champions Sri Lanka by massive 91 runs which resulted in the latter's elimination.

In their next fixture, they hammered Bangladesh by 136 runs with some superb all-round performance.

Owing to their supreme performances in group stages, they certainly looked one of the title contenders halfway through the tournament.

However, the inexperience of the Afghanistan team came to the fore as they failed to defend 10 off the last over against Pakistan and failed to score 8 in the last over against Bangladesh in the Super four stage.

In their first super four encounter, Shoaib Malik led Pakistan as he mustered spinners in the middle overs for singles and doubles while switching gears against the pacers in the final ten. With 10 required off the last over, Malik launched two consecutive boundaries to seal the deal for Pakistan. Aftab Alam was the bowler gutted who was left in tears after the match.

Afghanistan were chasing for the first time in the tournament in their next fixture against Bangladesh. Chasing 250, Afghanistan started poorly as they were reduced to 26-2. Explosive opener Mohammad Shehzad played a bizarre inning of 53 facing 81 deliveries.

Left to score 8 runs with the likes of Rashid and Shenwari at the crease, Afghanistan were clear favourites in the thriller.

However, they fell a tad short as Mustafizur bowled an outstanding last over to clinch the thriller for Bangladesh. These two close finishes resulted in Afghanistan's elimination and had they been on the other side of the result they were to play their first multination tournament final.

As of now, they are set to clash against India, the unbeaten team in the Asia Cup since the 2016 edition.

The clash may be inconsequential in the tournament's perspective but it may be a confidence booster for the inexperienced Afghanistan team.

India who are already through to the final may test their bench strength against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan too would like to finish strongly in their Asia Cup campaign.

So the last super four fixture of both teams promises to be more than a dead rubber.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Rashid Khan Asia Cup 2018 Points Table Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4s: 3 Afghanistan players who can...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Team India's experimental playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 changes India should make against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 bench players whom India might consider...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Team of the group stages
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Afghanistan might win the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 4 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us