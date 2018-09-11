Afghanistan Premier League 2018: Teams, Squads, Broadcast Details & Star Players

Afghanistan Premier League will start from 5th of October in 2018

It all started with IPL (Indian Premier League), and now the domestic T20 leagues have become a household affair for every cricket fan and pundit. These T20 leagues have been the reason for the sumptuous craze of T20 cricket amongst every cricket enthusiast. The concept of T20 leagues has had taken the world by storm.

Afghanistan Premier League to be played from 5th October to 21st October

Unsurprisingly, the T20 craze has now taken over Afghanistan as they are all set to launch their T20 league named Afghanistan Premier League. The APL (Afghanistan Premier League) is slated to start from 5th of October this year which will go about for good 17 days with its final on 21st October. Although the full schedule is yet to be confirmed, the start and end dates are almost set to be sacrosanct. The Afghanistan Premier League will feature five teams. The tournament will take place in UAE with its opener in Sharjah on 5th of October.

The league will unquestionably prove to be beneficial for the young prospects of Afghanistan. Undoubtedly, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has taken a giant leap forward in the field of cricket.

D Sports to broadcast the league in India

D Sports has acquired the broadcasting rights for Afghanistan Premier League in India. Indians would be enjoying the non-spot action of Afghanistan Premier League on D Sports from 5th to 21st October.

Plenty of famous names are set to take part in the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League. The league will include the likes of Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell, and Brendon McCullum. Along with global icons, the league will also feature local names like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi, and Asghar Afghan.

Afghanistan Premier League: Teams and Squads from the player draft

Balkh: Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Bopara, Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Irfan, Ben Laughlin, Karman Akmal, Qais Ahmed, Usman Ghani, Ikrain Alikhil, Ryan ten Doeschate, Tariq Skanikzai, Asadullah Matani, Samiullah Salarzai, Farhan Zakhil, Mohammad Nawaz, and Darwish Rasooli.

Kabul: Rashid Khan, Luke Ronchi, Hazrat Zazai, Colin Ingram, Farid Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Sohail Tanvir, Laurie Evans, Wayne Parnell, Shahidullah, Muslim Musa, Afsar Khan Zazi, Muhammad Ashan Ali Khan, Zahir Shirzad, Fitrat Khawry, Usman Adil, Shawkat Zaman, Nasir Totakhil, and Zamir Khan.

Kandahar: Brendon McCullum, Wahab Riaz, Asghar Afghan, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings, Iftkhar Ahmed, Hamza Hotak, Karim Sadeq, Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Naveed, Waqar, Abdul Baqi, Waheed Shafaq, Waqarullah Ishaq, and Nazir Jamal.

Nangarhar: Andre Russell, Tamim Iqbal, Mujeeb Zadran, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najibullah Taraki, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Hafeez, Rahmat Shah, Naveen Ul Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fazal Haq, Imran Janat, Nasratullah Quarishi, Khyber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran, and Faal Nazai.

Paktia: Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Chris Jordan, Faheem Ashraf, Luke Wright, Amatullah Omerzai, Rahmanullah Garbaz, Zia Urhaman Akber, Calum Macleod, Tahir Adil, Yousaf Zazi, and Fazal Zazai.