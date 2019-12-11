Afghanistan reappoint Asghar Afghan as captain across all formats

Aakash Arya 11 Dec 2019

Asghar Afghan

The Afghanistan Cricket Board today announced on Twitter that experienced player Asghar Afghan will be reappointed as captain of the national side across all formats, replacing Rashid Khan. This comes in as a surprise, as Afghanistan recently picked up a 2-1 T20I series victory against West Indies in Lucknow under Rashid Khan.

Asghar Afghan was removed from captaincy just three months before the World Cup in England and Wales earlier in the year. Gulbadin Naib replaced Afghan but failed to inspire the team as they came back from the World Cup without a single win from their nine games.

As per the decision by ACB Top management , Senior player Asghar Afghan is reappointed as team Afghanistan's Captain across formats. — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 11, 2019

The displeasure regarding Naib's appointment was expressed by both Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who were left unimpressed by the change at the helm while Naib also went on record to say that Afghan would always be his captain. Notably, Naib won only two matches out of 12 during his reign as captain.

Afghan has represented Afghanistan in 111 ODIs, 66 T20Is and four Tests since making his international debut in 2009 against Scotland.

The decision comes at a time when Afghanistan is undergoing a change in their cricketing system, having appointed Lance Klusener as their head coach in September this year, as a replacement for Phil Simmons.