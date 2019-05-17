Afghanistan tour of Ireland 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squad

Afghanistan and Ireland will go head to head in ODI series at Belfast

Afghanistan are scheduled to tour Ireland just a few days ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. As per schedule, both sides will feature in a two-match ODI series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on May 19 and May 21, 2019. The games will begin at 10:45 Hrs Ireland time / 14:15 Hrs Afghanistan Time.

The Afghans are coming on the back of a close win (by D/L Method) win against Scotland and look well balanced as compared to Ireland. Keeping the CWC19 in mind, they are expected to utilize these games as an experimental platform and newly appointed skipper Gulbadin Naib would love to make full use of these games and pin out the final XI for the CWC.

On the flipside, Ireland are struggling on the field and have lost all the tri-series games against West Indies and Bangladesh. Despite the defeats, the selectors have shown full confidence in their players, and the only player to miss a spot for the Afghanistan series is Joshua Little, who has been rested due to bone stress.

Post-series schedules

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Afghanistan will visit England for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign. While the hosts Ireland will welcome Zimbabwe for the ODI and T20I series between July 1, 2019, and July 13, 2019.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2019 - Broadcast and Live Streaming

As per the updates, Asian Television Network will broadcast the live feed of both One Day International games on its channel ATN Cricket Plus (US & Canada), while viewers from other locations can access the live feed through Commonwealth Broadcasting Network channel CBN Sports.

Live stream lovers can catch the live action on rte.ie website (Ireland) and OSN Network will telecast exclusive highlights packages for both games on its channel OSN Cric (611). There was no official word regarding its telecast in Afghanistan.

Ireland vs Afghanistan vs Ireland squads

Ireland Squad: William Porterfield (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker and Gary Wilson.

Afghanistan Squad: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (W), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.