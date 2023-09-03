Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and ODI records

Gaddafi Stadium will host its first match of the Asia Cup 2023 today (September 3). Group B teams Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash against each other in Lahore. While Afghanistan will play their first match of the tournament, Bangladesh are in a do-or-die situation.

Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup 2023. The Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit desperately needs a win to keep themselves alive in the race to the Super 4s.

Before Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in Lahore, here's a look at the pitch history of the Gaddafi Stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ODI records & stats

Lahore has played host to 64 ODI matches so far. The last time this venue hosted an ODI match was in April 2022, where Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets. Teams batting second have won 30 matches on this ground.

The pitch has generally been decent for batters. Here's a look at some other stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Lahore:

Matches played: 64

Matches won by teams batting first: 32

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches tied: 1

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 139* - Ijaz Ahmed (PAK) vs. India, 1997

Best bowling figures: 6/49 - Lance Klusener (SA) vs. Sri Lanka, 1997

Highest team total: 375/3 - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2015

Lowest team total: 79 - Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest successful run-chase: 349/4 - Pakistan vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 252

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

The pitch at this venue has been a batting paradise. The average first-innings score is 252, but the team batting first will have to aim for a 300-320 total to put pressure on the opponents.

Bangladesh's batting will be tested against Afghanistan's spinners. It will be interesting to see how Bangladesh perform in this do-or-die encounter.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Last ODI match

Pakistan recorded a nine-wicket win against Australia in the last ODI hosted by this stadium on April 2, 2022. Alex Carey's half-century helped Australia post a 210-run total. Chasing 211 for a win, Pakistan won the match in 37.5 overs, riding on Babar Azam's century.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim took a three-wicket haul each for Pakistan. Both Australian openers Travis Head and Aaron Finch got out for a duck.

Here's a brief summary of the match:

Brief Scores: Pakistan 211/1 (Babar Azam 105*, Nathan Ellis 1/38) beat Australia 210 (Alex Carey 56, Haris Rauf 3/39) by 9 wickets.