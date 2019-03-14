×
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 1st Test: Preview, match details and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
18   //    14 Mar 2019, 14:03 IST

Asghar Afghan & William Porterfield with the test trophy
Asghar Afghan & William Porterfield with the test trophy

After the conclusion of the T20I and ODI series, Afghanistan and Ireland are set to collide once again for the solitary Test match at Dehradun.

Two international teams, with little experience in red-ball cricket, will be looking to perform well on familiar territory. The one-off Test match is set to begin from Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Afghanistan will be disappointed to have lost the plot in the ODI series ahead of the ICC World Cup. They were in a comfortable position to seal the series but failed to capitalize in the final match.

Afghanistan made history last year as they qualified for the ICC World Cup 2019. This is the first time that they will participate in the mega event. With the World Cup in sight, the Afghans will treat this tie as a preparation drill.

After sealing the T20I series 3-0, the ODI series ended with a 2-2 draw much to Afghanistan’s frustration. They would be eyeing to tick some boxes heading into this sole Test match.

Having lost the T20I series, Ireland made a sensational comeback to level the ODI series. This will be the second international Test match for the Irish side, and they would be hoping to keep the winning momentum going.

Andrew Balbirnie was declared the Player of the Series in the ODIs for his outstanding performances with the bat throughout the series. Needless to say, he will play an important role in the Test too.

Match details

Date: Friday, March 15, 2019

Time: 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

League: Ireland tour of India

Live Telecast: DSPORT

Online Streaming: Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel to live stream BPL matches in India

Team news

Afghanistan

- Zahir Khan, the young left-arm spinner, could possibly make his Test debut in the upcoming match.

- Ikram Ali Khil is set to make his first Test appearance.

Ireland

- Simi Singh, James McCollum, Stuart Poynter, George Dockrell and Andy McBrine are all in contention to make their Test debut.

Squads

Afghanistan – Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah,Nasi Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi,Ikram Ali Khil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkheil, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan.

Ireland – William Porterfield(c), Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker

Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar Momand, Zahir Khan

Ireland

William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Stuart Poynter (wk), Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh

