Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Can Rashid Khan inspire Afghanistan to a series win?

After a stellar performance in the first T20I of the series, Afghanistan will look to take an unassailable lead against Ireland when the two sides collide in the second T20I. The visitors, on the other hand, will try to keep the series alive by bringing their A-game to the table against the Blue Tigers.

Asghar Afghan and co. won the last match by D/L method as rain intervened proceedings in Greater Noida. Paul Stirling impressed a lot with his knock of 60 runs at the top for Ireland while Kevin O'Brien played his role to perfection. The middle-order batsmen, however, could not contribute their bit to the team's score. Despite getting off to a flier, Ireland could only score 172 runs in their 20 overs.

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 11 runs in the first IBA T20I Cup (D/L method)#AFGvIRE #IBACup2020 pic.twitter.com/EZCCYD3SoI — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 6, 2020

Rashid Khan starred for the home team as he picked up 3 wickets while giving away just 22 runs in his 4-over spell. The Irish team showcased a masterclass in fielding during the second inning as they executed two run-outs to gain the upper hand in the contest. Unfortunately for the European team, Najibullah Zadran's quick-fire knock of 42 turned the game in Afghanistan's favour.

Simi Singh will be the player to watch out for from Ireland because the all-rounder picked up 2 crucial wickets in the last match, whereas he even handed the opposition skipper a diamond duck by running him out in the second innings. Singh will look to improve his performance with the bat.

All rounder @SamiShinwari45 reaches 1000 runs T20 International today against @Irelandcricket in the first match underway at Greater Noida.India.#AFGvIRE #IBACup2020 pic.twitter.com/kqEEba9IZo — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 6, 2020

Here is all you need to know about this game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I match details

Venue: Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

Date: 8 March 2020

Advertisement

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy

Where to watch the matches?

Afghanistan v Ireland 2nd T20I will be telecast LIVE on the RTA Sports HD in Afghanistan.

Live stream details

The live stream for Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be available on rtasports.live.