Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020, 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Can Paul Stirling inspire Ireland to a win in the final match?

After taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series against Ireland, Afghanistan will look to continue their winning momentum in the final T20I and complete a clean sweep over the Irish side. On the other hand, Ireland will try to end this brief tour on a winning note with a consolation victory in the 3rd T20I match.

The Irish bowlers have not been able to keep the opposition batsmen down in this series as the likes of Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz dominated them in the first two T20I matches. Simi Singh impressed with his bowling performance in the first game however, he ended the second match without a wicket.

On the other side, the duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman have troubled the Irish batsmen with their spin bowling. Khan shone in the first T20I while Rahman scalped three wickets to set up Afghanistan's win in the second match. One of Ireland's most experienced batsmen, Kevin O' Brien has failed to light up this series as the right-handed Irishman has struggled against the Afghan bowlers.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie tried his best to save the day for his side in the second match but the middle order batsmen could not finish off the match. Ireland will look to correct its mistakes and give Afghanistan a run for their money in the third game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I match details

Venue: Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

Date: 10 March 2020

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy

Where to watch the matches?

Afghanistan v Ireland 3rd T20I will be telecast LIVE on the RTA Sports HD in Afghanistan.

Live stream details

The live stream for Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I will be available on rtasports.live.