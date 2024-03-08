Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on Saturday (March 9). The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be hosting this encounter, with Afghanistan leading the series by a 1-0 margin.

The first game was a closely fought contest. After being asked to bat first, Afghanistan posted 310 on the board, thanks to a wonderful ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (121) and fifties from Ibrahim Zadran (60) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (50*). Theo van Woerkom grabbed three scalps for Ireland.

In reply, the Irish batters faltered. Harry Tector smashed a brilliant 138 and was well-supported by Lorcan Tucker (85) but the others departed on single-digit scores as they finished their innings on 275/8 to lose the game by 35 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up four wickets for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd ODI, Afghanistan vs Ireland in UAE, 2024

Date and Time: March 9, 2024, 5 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

There have been 31 meetings between Afghanistan and Ireland so far in the 50-over format. Afghanistan have won 17 of those whereas Ireland have emerged victorious on 13 occasions, with one finishing in no-result.

Total matches played: 31

Afghanistan won: 17

Ireland won: 13

NR: 1

Afghanistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium looks a good one to bat on. As seen in the first ODI, the batters generally have a good time after getting set in the middle. The new-ball bowlers may find some early movement but it becomes good to bat on as the game progresses.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket in Sharjah. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on Saturday, with the temperature expected to be in the low-20s.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young, Graham Hume

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland failed to fire in unison in the first game and will have to bring out their A-game to keep the series alive. The Afghans will be high in confidence after the win and will look to wrap up the series on Saturday itself.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this contest.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

