Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

UAE (United Arab Emirates) will host Afghanistan and Ireland in a three-match ODI series, scheduled from Thursday, March 7, to Tuesday, March 12. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the host for all three matches.

Afghanistan and Ireland met in a one-off Test ahead of the ODI series. Ireland created history with their maiden Test win by six wickets. Mark Adair was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Hashmadulllah Shahidi will lead the Afghan side, with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohammad Nabi in the ranks. Off-spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and slow left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Nangeyalia Kharote are set to make their ODI debut. Rashid Khan will miss the series due to injury.

On the other hand, Ireland, under the captaincy of Paul Stirling, will feature their prominent players, namely, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, and George Dockrell.

The upcoming three-match ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head to Head in ODIs:

Afghanistan and Ireland have played 30 One Day International matches, with the former dominating by winning 16 games. Ireland have also put up a strong show, winning 13 games while one ended in no-result.

However, Afghanistan have won four out of the last five ODI matches, providing them an edge in the upcoming three-match series.

Matches Played: 30

Afghanistan Won: 16

Ireland Won: 13

No Result: 1

Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 07, Thursday

1st ODI - Afghanistan vs Ireland - 05:00 pm

March 09, Saturday

2nd ODI - Afghanistan vs Ireland - 05:00 pm

March 12, Tuesday

3rd ODI - Afghanistan vs Ireland - 05:00 pm

Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series won't be broadcast live in India. However, the fans can enjoy the live streaming on the FanCode app & website.

Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Ibrahim Zadran, Naveed Zadran

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

