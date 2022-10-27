Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 25

The 25th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Afghanistan take on Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday. This is a Group 1 fixture.

Afghanistan didn’t have the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2022. They faced England in their opening fixture and suffered a loss. They had hoped to turn the tables around in their next fixture against New Zealand but rain played spoilsport.

Both Afghanistan and New Zealand were scheduled to play at the MCG but persistent rain resulted in the game getting abandoned without a ball being bowled. Afghanistan have only one point to their name and will be looking to grab their first win of the competition on Friday against Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture of the Super 12 stage of the competition. They bounced back and beat England at the MCG in their next game.

After being asked to bat first, the Irish side posted 157 on the board, thanks to 62 from Andrew Balbirnie at the top of the order. The bowlers then bowled well and restricted England to 105 in 14.3 overs before rain arrived. No further play was possible and the Irish side won the game by five runs on the DLS method. They will be riding high with confidence and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, Match 25, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, Friday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Afghanistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground assists the pacers. As the ball moves off the surface, the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game due to long boundaries.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Friday, with the temperature expected to hover between 9 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Afghanistan will be eyeing their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 and will look to field their best XI against the Irish side.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland

Ireland beat England in their last fixture and don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for their game against Afghanistan on Friday.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Afghanistan vs Ireland where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

