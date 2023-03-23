Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to face each other in the opening game of the three-match T20I series on Friday, March 24. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

Pakistan will be captained by Shadab Khan instead of Babar Azam, who along with Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, have been rested. Pakistan have given national call-ups to a number of star performers from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub got their maiden national call-ups. Imad Wasim and Azam Khan also found their way back into the team after an impressive outing in the PSL. The focus will also be on the likes of Mohammad Haris and Naseem Shah.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be captained by Rashid Khan. Mohammad Nabi, who wasn’t a part of the series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is back in the squad.

Qais Ahmad, Darwish Rasooli and Mohammad Saleem, who were part of the team against the UAE, have been left out. Rahmat Shah and Hazratullah Zazai aren’t a part of the squad either. Left-handed opening batter Sediqullah Atal has been added to the squad.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, Friday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah generally assists spin-bowling. Run-making may not be all that tough. It won’t be a surprise if teams even pick three spinners in their XI. Fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan (C), Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah/Zaman Khan

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Pakistan don’t have a full strength squad at their disposal and Afghanistan can cash in on the same. The Afghans have got close to beating Pakistan a few times in T20Is without success. This time, they have a better chance of beating their Asian rivals.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

