Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the third and final game of their three-match T20I series on Monday, March 27. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

Prior to the series, Afghanistan had failed to beat Pakistan in a single match at the international level, although they got close plenty of times. This time around, the Afghans not only beat their Asian rivals in a game, but also claimed the ongoing T20I series.

It’s also the first time Afghanistan have beaten a team ranked No. 6 or above in the ICC rankings. On Sunday, March 26, Rashid Khan’s men took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the second T20I in Sharjah by seven wickets.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan racked up 130 for six on the board. Imad Wasim was their standout batter with 64 runs off 57 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Skipper Shadab Khan also chipped in with 32 useful runs that included three fours.

The match went right down to the wire as Afghanistan needed five runs to win off the last over. Zaman Khan tried his heart out with some clever change of pace, but it wasn’t enough for Pakistan to avoid a series defeat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the pick of the Afghan batters with 44 runs.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: March 27, 2023, Monday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah hasn’t been an overly great one for batting. Bowlers have dominated thus far. But the track has favored the team batting second and hence, fielding first should be the way to go.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Although the Afghans won both matches, the fact that Pakistan made them work hard can’t be denied. Keeping in mind all factors, the chasing team should win the final game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

