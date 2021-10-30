Afghanistan vs Pakistan memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Afghanistan suffered their first defeat in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan last night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan chased down a 148-run target in 19 overs to record their third consecutive victory at the mega event.

Asif Ali was the hero for Pakistan once again. The big-hitter smashed four sixes off the game's penultimate over bowled by Karim Janat. His 25-run knock helped Pakistan win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match in 19 overs although the required run rate was more than ten after the 18th over.

Earlier in the evening, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bat first in Dubai. Afghanistan did not get off to a good start as their opener Hazratullah Zazai got out for a duck. Mohammad Shahzad soon followed him to the dressing room.

Pakistan kept taking wickets at regular intervals and reduced Afghanistan to 76/6 in 12.5 overs. Captain Nabi then united forces with former skipper Gulbadin Naib to rescue Afghanistan's innings. The two all-rounders had an unbeaten 71-run stand for the seventh wicket to guide Afghanistan to 147/6.

Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Green, returning with figures of 2/25. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan scalped a wicket each for Pakistan.

Chasing 148 to win, Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan early. However, captain Babar Azam's half-century kept them in the chase. Rashid Khan's 2/26 and Mujeeb ur Rahman's 1/14 made it challenging for the Men in Green, but eventually, a special performance from Asif Ali denied Afghanistan a historic win.

Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Cricket fans enjoyed the thrilling T20 World Cup 2021 game between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Here are some of the top memes from the match:

ساحل گلزار🦋 @Sahil__Gulzar

#PakvsAfg #AFGvPAK Asif Ali is emerging as one of the best finishers in this World Cup 2021 Asif Ali is emerging as one of the best finishers in this World Cup 2021#PakvsAfg #AFGvPAK https://t.co/1bbX5LI5N9

Rahul Pandey @sportstoryguy #AFGvPAK



Rashid Khan to the batter after every delivery: Rashid Khan to the batter after every delivery: #AFGvPAK Rashid Khan to the batter after every delivery: https://t.co/g8bBkRQe8w

Abubakar Javed @Dr_Strange_lite Rashid Khan getting happy after bolding Babar Azam..

Naveen ul Haq celebrating after getting wicket of Malik..

Le Asif Ali : Rashid Khan getting happy after bolding Babar Azam.. Naveen ul Haq celebrating after getting wicket of Malik.. Le Asif Ali : https://t.co/eQj4oMcSrp

uzair.🇵🇸 @versexrt Asif ali after hitting the first six Asif ali after hitting the first six https://t.co/MjQZC3BwhE

Edited by Parimal Dagdee