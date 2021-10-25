Afghanistan vs Scotland Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

A massively entertaining India vs Pakistan clash kicked off the Group 2 fixtures of the 2021 T20 World Cup yesterday, and another fascinating clash beckons on Monday, October 24. Although Afghanistan and Scotland aren't as fancied as their illustrious Group 2 compatriots, they will have a point to prove when they face off in Match 17 in Sharjah.

Afghanistan have been through it in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. Shortly after the squad was announced, captain Rashid Khan stepped down, leaving Mohammad Nabi to take over the reins. The squad has undergone the odd change as well since then, with rumors of rifts between senior players and even the administration swirling around.

Rumors are just rumors, though, and Afghanistan are an immensely talented T20I side that can compete with the best teams in the T20 World Cup. Apart from the bonafide matchwinners at their disposal, such as Rashid, Nabi and Hazratullah Zazai, Afghanistan have proven performers who can play their part to perfection.

Scotland, their opponents on Monday, are another well-oiled outfit. They won all three of their first-round games to qualify for the Super 12 stage, even pulling off a shock victory against Bangladesh. Kyle Coetzer's men have punched above their weight in the T20 World Cup so far, and will seek to do the same against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

T20 World Cup 2021: Can Afghanistan overcome recent turmoil to make a winning start?

India will be wary of the all-round prowess of Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi

In Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad, Afghanistan have an explosive opening pair, although both batters sometimes haven't been as aggressive as they once were. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has played a few eye-catching knocks in T20 franchise leagues around the world, completes a dangerous top three.

Talented all-rounders make up the middle order, although former captain Asghar Afghan has played only two games since March and doesn't boast an impressive T20 record. Rashid and his spin partner Mujeeb Ur Rahman are always threatening, and while the fast bowlers may not have express pace, they have the variations to make the most of the wicket in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Scotland were boosted by a fiery knock from Coetzer in the final first-round game, with George Munsey, Richie Berrington and Chris Greaves also coming up with valuable contributions. Josh Davey, Mark Watt and Bradley Wheal have been impressive with the ball, while left-arm spinner Michael Leask is a highly underrated bowler.

Scotland played all three first-round T20 World Cup games in Oman and how they make the switch to the slow surface in Sharjah will be something to keep an eye on. Afghanistan, who did well in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against West Indies, haven't played a T20I since March but will be quietly confident of their chances.

Scotland have proved themselves capable of handling the big occasion, but the sheer number of outright matchwinners in Afghanistan's team tilts the scales in the Asian team's favor. While Coetzer and his spirited side cannot be ruled out, Afghanistan certainly seem to be the stronger side on paper.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win Match 17 of the T20 World Cup

