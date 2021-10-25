Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report 

Afghanistan will take on Scotland in Match 17 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Scotland booked their spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 round following a stupendous showing in Round 1. They topped Group B by winning all three of their matches.

Scotland began their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by stunning Bangladesh by six runs. They proceeded to defeat newcomers Papua New Guinea by 17 runs before thumping Oman by eight wickets. With their performances, Scotland made a statement of intent, proving that they are not in the competition merely to make up the numbers.

Afghanistan, who qualified directly for the Super 12, would be confident of putting up a good show as well. They were reasonably impressive in the warm-ups. After going down to South Africa by 41 runs, they recovered to thump defending champions West Indies by 56 runs. Afghanistan have players who can exploit the conditions in the UAE.

AFG vs SCO - Today’s match playing 11s

AFG playing 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

SCO playing 11: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

AFG vs SCO - Today's match opening batters list

Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad will open the batting for Afghanistan. Both cracked impressive half-centuries in the practice encounter against the Windies.

Scotland will open with captain Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey. While Coetzer impressed with 41 in the win over Oman, Munsey too looked good during his knock of 20 before giving it away.

AFG vs SCO - Today's match pitch report

According to Anjum Chopra and Bazid Khan, the surface today has a few patches of brown. The other aspect on this pitch is the dimensions, which are quite uneven - 57 meters on one side and 73 meters on the other. Expect the batters to target the shorter side.

AFG vs SCO - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Paul Wilson

Third Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

AFG vs SCO T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat. Explaining his decision to bat first, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said:

“The wicket is dry so we will try and put runs on the board and defend it. The pitch looks good for batting and we will try to restrict them.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer is not too disappointed with the toss result since he wanted to bowl first.

Edited by Sai Krishna