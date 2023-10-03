Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Afghanistan will be locking horns with Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2023. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will play host to this encounter on Tuesday (October 3).

Afghanistan didn’t get any chance to take the field on Friday (September 29) as their warm-up fixture against South Africa was washed out due to rain. The rain was so heavy that even the toss couldn’t take place.

Afghanistan didn’t have the best of times in the Asia Cup last month as they got eliminated from the competition in the group stages. They will be looking to get their combinations right ahead of the World Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, faced Bangladesh in their first warm-up match in Guwahati. It was a disappointing effort from them as they suffered a heavy loss.

Batting first, Pathum Nissanka (68) and Dhananjaya de Silva (55) hit fifties but the other batters faltered as Sri Lanka got knocked over on 263 in the last over of their innings. The bowlers then could only pick up three wickets as Bangladesh chased down the total with eight overs to spare.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 8, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023

Date and Time: October 3 2023, Tuesday, 2 pm IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium offers a balanced track. The batters can hit through the line after spending some time in the middle. The bowlers, spinners in particular, will get plenty of purchase from the surface with the new ball.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is a 90% chance of rain predicted in Guwahati on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to hover between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Squads

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka

Squads

Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka

(Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match).

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Afghanistan’s warm-up fixture was abandoned due to rain and they will be hoping to get some game time ahead of the World Cup. With Sri Lanka coming off a loss in their previous outing, their morale could be low.

Afghanistan might be able to pounce on the wounded Lankans and grab a win in this encounter.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

(Note: The game starts at 2 pm IST but the coverage starts at 12.30 pm IST.)

