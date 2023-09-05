Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The sixth and final game of the Group stages of Asia Cup 2023 will see Afghanistan lock horns against Sri Lanka. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be hosting this Group B encounter on Tuesday, September 5.

Afghanistan had a terrible start to the competition, losing to Bangladesh in their opening game. After being outplayed by the Bangla Tigers, they will have to win their next game by a big margin to stand any chance of qualifying for the Super Fours.

The Afghan bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Bangladesh posted 334 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Ibrahim Zadran (75) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) hit half-centuries. However, the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got knocked over on 245 to lose the game by 89 runs.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are on the brink of qualification for the Super Fours. A win against Afghanistan will see them make it to the next stage of the Asia Cup 2023. They faced Bangladesh in their first game and beat them comprehensively.

Matheesha Pathirana picked up a four-fer and helped the Lankans knock over Bangladesh on 164. Chasing the modest total, fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) and Charith Asalanka (62*) helped them get across the line with 11 overs to spare and five wickets in hand.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 6, Group B, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 5, 2023, Tuesday, 3 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium looks like a wonderful track to bat on. There will be some assistance for the bowlers in the initial part of the game but the deck becomes good for batting as the game progresses. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Tuesday.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 26 and 37 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Match Prediction

It’s all to play for both sides on Tuesday. A win for Sri Lanka will see them qualify for the Super Fours whereas Afghanistan need to win the game by a big margin to remain in the tournament.

Expect a cracking contest as both sides will come out all guns blazing. That said, Sri Lanka have the winning momentum and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Poll : Rashid Khan to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes