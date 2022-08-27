Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Prediction: Who will win today's Asia Cup 2022 match?

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in only one T20I before, at the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. When they meet in the opening match of the 2022 Asia Cup on Saturday, August 27, much will have changed.

The Asghar Afghan era in Afghanistan cricket is now well and truly over, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran being the only survivors from that game, which Sri Lanka won by six wickets on the back of a stellar 83* from Tillakaratne Dilshan. Interestingly, the experienced Samiullah Shinwari, who last played a T20I more than two years ago, has also been named in the squad.

Meanwhile, the Lions' only constant from the game would've been Dushmantha Chameera, but the express quick has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury. In Chameera's absence, the talented Dilshan Madushanka could lend variety and all-phase expertise to a pace attack that will be complemented by world-class spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka appeared to be getting into their T20 groove at the T20 World Cup last year, with Charith Asalanka coming up with a few key knocks to support Hasaranga's stunning display with the ball. However, they've won only two of their 11 matches since the T20 World Cup and face a race against time to get their affairs in order ahead of the next edition of the marquee ICC event.

Afghanistan, too, haven't set the world on fire in the shortest format. Their fighting 3-2 loss to Ireland was preceded by a drawn series against Bangladesh and a blanking of Zimbabwe, but they haven't played quality opposition often. Constant changes in the composition of the playing XI have affected Afghanistan's ability to find balance.

Asia Cup 2022 Prediction: Tough to pick favorites between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Can Afghanistan's inconsistent batting lineup withstand the spin test of the opposition? The same question can be asked of Sri Lanka, of course, but the island nation's middle order inspires more confidence than their Asian counterparts'.

Hazratullah Zazai has his technical limitations, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a disappointing run of form. Najibullah's returns have been a mixed bag, although it must be said that he has come up with some stellar knocks under pressure. Nabi's batting has fallen off a cliff, with the skipper recording single-digit scores in his last seven innings in the format.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have a little more firepower to call upon. Captain Dasun Shanaka is having an excellent year with the bat in T20I cricket, while others like Asalanka and Kusal Mendis are finding their feet again after a brief period of inconsistency. Bhanuka Rajapaksa has struggled to put bat to ball recently, but the explosive southpaw has proved what he's capable of on the biggest stages.

The spinners from both sides will have a massive role to play in the UAE, where chasing proved to be the best course of action at the T20 World Cup last year. Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and potentially Noor Ahmad will have a real battle on their hands against Hasaranga and Theekshana.

Overall, the contest between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka is too close to call. On paper, the former's pace attack and inconsistent batting lineup appear to be significant weaknesses, but their strengths could compensate. The Lankans, meanwhile, are relatively more well-rounded but could unravel against the Afghan spinners.

While this one could go either way, Sri Lanka have a little more stability in their side and that could prove to be the difference.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win Match 1 of the 2022 Asia Cup

