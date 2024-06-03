Afghanistan vs Uganda, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Afghanistan will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against debutants Uganda today (June 3) in Guyana. The Afghanistan side performed brilliantly in the 2023 ODI World Cup. With the conditions expected to favor slower bowlers, Afghanistan will fancy their chances of making it big at this mega event as well.

On the other side, Uganda surprised everyone by defeating Zimbabwe in the Qualifiers of the African region. Uganda will be keen to make their mark at the 2024 T20 World Cup now.

Before the clash between Afghanistan and Uganda, here's a look at some important things to know about this game.

Afghanistan vs Uganda, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Afghanistan vs Uganda, Match 5, 2024 T20 World Cup

Trending

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date and Time: June 4, 6am IST (June 3, 8.30pm Local Time)

Afghanistan vs Uganda probable XIs

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Uganda

Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Fred Achelam (wk), Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassun and Henry Ssenyondo.

Afghanistan vs Uganda pitch report

The wicket in Guyana is not the best for batting. West Indies had a hard time chasing down a 139-run target against Papua New Guinea on this ground two days ago. Afghanistan will be the favorites to win on this surface.

Afghanistan vs Uganda weather forecast

The temperature will be below 30 degrees Celsius during this T20 World Cup fixture in Guyana. There is a 22% chance of rain, while the humidity level will be in the range of 85%.

Afghanistan vs Uganda telecast and live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Uganda: SuperSport

Afghanistan: ICC.tv

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback