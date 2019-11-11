Afghanistan vs West Indies 2019, 3rd ODI: Weather and pitch report, probable XI, when and where to watch

Afghanistan v West Indies

The Afghanistan cricket team are on an 11-match losing streak in ODIs. The inspirational and emotional element to their emergence on the global cricketing map is slowly fading away.

Ever since the World Cup in England and Wales, Afghanistan's problems seem to be getting compounded at an exponential rate. Mohammad Shahzad’s public outburst after his exclusion mid-way from the World Cup sparked an unprecedented collapse of the talented squad, as they ended their second World Cup without a single win in their pocket.

Their dismal form has continued in the format as they trail 2-0 in the three-match series against West Indies. A seven-wicket loss in the first ODI was followed by a below-par batting performance by the Afghan batsmen that saw them lose the second match by 47 runs.

The responsibility of leading the side seems to have affected their top bowler Rashid Khan, who has managed to take only one wicket in two matches.

Rashid Khan

On the other hand, Kieron Pollard is enjoying a comfortable start to his captaincy stint in the limited-overs format. He will be looking for a series whitewash when his side take on Afghanistan in the last ODI today at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Weather Report

No rain expected and conditions will be ideal for a cricket match, with temperatures ranging between 28 to 30 degrees. However, it is expected to become hazy as the day progresses.

Pitch

The pitch is expected to offer more to the slow-ball bowlers later in the day, and therefore the toss could be a crucial factor in the outcome of the match.

Probable XI

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (Wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (Captain), Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai Ahmadzai.

West Indies

Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (WicketKeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell.

Shai Hope

Where and When to watch

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports from 2:00 p.m local time and IST. Hotstar will provide the live streaming of the match.

The third and final match of the Azizi Bank ODI Cup between Afghanistan and @windiescricket will be played tomorrow at 1 PM AFT. The visitors currently have an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. #AFGvWI pic.twitter.com/2xKCTYXDG8 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 10, 2019