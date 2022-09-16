Africa Cricket Association T20 Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings

The African Cricket Association is hosting the inaugural T20 tournament with eight teams that got underway on Thursday, September 15.

Botswana, Uganda, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, and Nigeria are the participating teams, which have been divided into two different groups.

The top two sides from each group at the end of the group stage will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners of the semis moving to the grand finale on September 22.

Willowmore Park in Benoni is hosting all the matches of the tournament.

Africa Cricket Association T20 Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, September 15

Botswana vs Uganda, 1.30 pm

Kenya vs Nigeria, 5.30 pm

Frisay, September 16

Ghana vs Mozambique, 1.30 pm

Malawi vs Kenya, 5.30 pm

Saturday, September 17

Nigeria vs Cameroon, 1.30 pm

Uganda vs Ghana, 5.30 pm

Sunday, September 18

Cameroon vs Malawi, 1.30 pm

Uganda vs Mozambique, 5.30 pm

Monday, September 19

Mozambique vs Botswana, 1.30 pm

Nigeria vs Malawi, 5.30 pm

Tuesday, September 20

Kenya vs Cameroon, 1.30 pm

Botswana vs Ghana, 5.30 pm

Wednesday, September 21

Semi Final 1, 1.30 pm

Semi Final 2, 5.30 pm

Thursday, September 22

Final, 6.30 pm

Africa Cricket Association T20 Cup 2022: Squads

Botswana

Karabo Mothlhanka (c), Tarindu Perera, Inzimam Master, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Tshepo Phaswana, Reginald Nehonde, Zain Abbasi, Amir Sayeed, Thatyaone Tshose, Mmoloki Moketsi, Dhruv Maisuria, Valentine Mbazo, Phemelo Silas, Boemo Khumalo, junior Mosepele and Hemal Pragji.

Cameroon

Faustin Mpegna Jr (c), Nyoma Abega, Protais Abanda, James Wamba, Abada Amah, Idris Tchakou, Bruno Nseke, Alain Nseke, Aminou Nono, Loie Dipita, Appolinaire Bekoa, Kulbhushan Jadhav, Narcisse Ndouteng, Maxwell Fru, Raoul Balla and Roger Atangana.

Ghana

Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah, Godfred Bakiweyem, Devender Singh, Kofi Bagabena, Moses Anafie, James Vifah, Aziz Sualley, Richmond Baaleri, Rexford Bakum, Sehmbi Amoluk Singh, Awala Kelvin, Daniel Anefie and Joseph Theodore.

Malawi

Moazzam Ali Baig (c), Chisomo Chete, Donnex Kansonkho, Gershom Ntambalika, Gift Kansonkho, Chikondi Rice, Blessings Pondani, Mike Chaomba, Michael Mwamadi, Sami Sohail, Waliyu Jackson, Bernard Kapalamula, Beston Masauko and Daniel Jakiel.

Mozambique

Francisco Couana, Filipe cossa, Jose Bulele, Joao Huo, Santana Dima, Zefanias Matsinhe, Gomes Gomes, Frederico Carava, Lourenco Simango, Last Emilio, Vieira Tembo, Lourenco Solomone, Agostinho Navicha, Bernardo Simango, Jose Joao, Luis Mavume and Manussur Algi.

Kenya

Shem Ngoche (c), Rakep Patel, Irfan Karim, Eugene Odhiambo, Collins Obuya, Sukhdeep Singh, Tanzeel Sheikh, Emmanuel Ringera, Sachin Bhudia, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno and Lucas Oluoch.

Uganda

Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Kenneth Waiswa, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Dineshkumar Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewatu, Juma Miyaji, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma and Ronak Patel.

Nigeria

Sylvester Okpe (c), Ovais Yousuf, Abdulrasheed Abolarin, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Daniel Ajekun, Chima Akachukwu, Joshua Ayannaike, Daniel Gim, Isaac Okpe, Pradeep Chaudhary, Oladotun Olatunji, Chimezie Onwuzulike and Sulaimon Runsewe.

