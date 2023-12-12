Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Africa Cricket Association is all set to host the ACA T20I Cup, starting on December 11, Monday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. This tournament will act as a perfect platform for young and budding cricketers to rub shoulders with experienced cricketers to make their way to a bigger stage soon.

Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, and Uganda are part of Group A with Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, and Sierra Leone forming Group B. The qualification process for this event was taken via two different leagues - Southern Africa Cup and East-West and North Qualifier.

As a part of qualification, Botswana, Malawi, and Mozambique have made it to the main competition after doing well in the Southern Africa Cup. These three teams topped the points table with eight, six, and two points respectively in the qualification tournament.

On the other hand, from the East-West and North Qualifiers, four teams made it to the main campaign. From Group A, Rwanda and Ghana qualified. From Group B, Kenya and Sierra Leone made it to the event.

Uganda automatically qualified for the event after winning the inaugural ACA T20I Cup after defeating Tanzania in the grand finale in September 2022. In last year's campaign, Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, and Kenya were the top four sides from two different groups.

Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, December 11

Rwanda vs Uganda, 12:30 PM

Botswana vs Ghana, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, December 12

Kenya vs Sierra Leone, 12:30 PM

Wednesday, December 13

Ghana vs Kenya, 12:30

Malawi vs Uganda, 5:00 PM

Thursday, December 14

Malawi vs Mozambique, 12:30 PM

Friday, December 15

Botswana vs Sierra Leone, 12:30 PM

Mozambique vs Uganda, 5:00 PM

Saturday, December 16

Malawi vs Rwanda, 12:30 PM

Botswana vs Kenya, 5:00 PM

Sunday, December 17

Mozambique vs Rwanda, 12:30 PM

Ghana vs vs Sierra Leone, 5:00 PM

Monday, December 18

First semi-final, 12:30 PM

Second semi-final, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, December 19

Third place playoff, 12:30 PM

Final, 5:00 PM

Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official announcement of live streaming and live broadcasting of the series for fans in India.

Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2023: Full Squads

Malawi

Moazzam Baig (c), Donnex Kansonkho (vc), Bright Balala, Chisomo Chete (wk), Waliyu Jackson, Daniel Jakiel, Alick Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Aaftab Limdawala, Francis Nkhoma, Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Sami Sohail, Suhail Vayani

Mozambique

Filipe Cossa (c), Manussur Algi, Eugenio Azine, Armando Chuvale, Francisco Couana, Joao Huo, Jose Joao, Dario Macome, Luis Mavume, Agostinho Navicha, Camate Raposo, Lourenco Salomone, Bernardo Sambo (wk), Vieira Tembo (wk)

Rwanda

Clinton Rubagumya (c), Kevin Irakoze (vc), Martin Akayezu, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Dusingizimana, Hamza Khan, Eric Kubwimana, Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Muhammad Nadir, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Wilson Niyitanga, Eric Niyomugaba, Emile Rukiriza, Emmanuel Sebareme, Orchide Tuyisenge

Uganda

Alpesh Rajmani, Robinson Obuya, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba, Cyrus Kakuru, Roger Mukasa, Bilal Hassan, David Wabwire, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja

Botswana

Karabo Motlhanka (c), Vinoo Balakrishnan, Boemo Kgosiemang, Boemo Khumalo, Dhruv Maisuria, Losika Makgale, Boteng Maphosa, Valentine Mbazo (wk), Karabo Modise, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Reginald Nehonde, Katlo Piet, Ameer Saiyed, Phemelo Silas, Thatayaone Tshose

Ghana

Samson Awiah (c), Daniel Anefie, Kelvin Awala, Richmoond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Godfred Bakiweyem, Rexford Bakum, Obed Harvey, Alex Osei, Aziz Sualley, Joseph Theodore (wk), James Vifah, Philip Yevugah

Kenya

Lucas Oluoch (c), Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Irfan Karim (wk), Francis Mutua, Gerard Mwendwa, Shem Ngoche, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Rushab Patel, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Neil Mugabe

Sierra Leone

George Ngegba (c), Chernoh Bah, John Bangura (wk), Raymond Coker, Samuel Conteh, Abass Gbla, Yegbeh Jalloh (wk), Ibrahim Kamara, Miniru Kpaka, Lansana Lamin, John Lassayo, George Sesay, Ibrahim Sesay, Alusine Turay