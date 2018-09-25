After 5 year break, Jammu and Kashmir likely to host domestic matches

Some players of J&K along with captain Parvez Rasool

The five-year streak of no cricket being hosted in the state might come to an end this year as Jammu and Kashmir is likely to host Ranji Trophy matches according to the recent reports coming from state association and BCCI.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association often hit the headlines though all for wrong reasons. However, since the supreme court appointed administrators took over the association, there have been plenty of improvements in the state's cricket.

Insertion of Baroda all-rounder Irfan Pathan, a talent-hunt cricket tourney in all the 22 districts of the state, early selection camps, participation in an inter-state tournament and much more was witnessed this year in the state, which wasn't the case earlier.

The state has two major cricket grounds, one at Srinagar and the other at Jammu. Both these stadiums haven't been functional for state-level matches, owing to the maintenance issues.

After 2014 floods, the domestic fixtures were withdrawn from the state and four years on, the return is yet to arrive, as the association was caught in multiple other fiascos. Meanwhile, the association has recently been in talks with BCCI to at least host a few matches during the Ranji Trophy, which starts in November.

“In an ideal scenario, we were planning to host our full quota of home matches, which will be four or five. But because Ranji Trophy is starting in November, the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium can’t be used after first week of the month as they usually shut the venue because of snowfall. That leaves us with a ground in Jammu. If we play our first match in Srinagar, then we can at least have two matches at home,” a JKCA official told New Indian Express.

The Srinagar-based Sher-e-Kashmir stadium already hosted a series between Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir some weeks back and is the ideal venue for the state. Though due to harsh weather in Kashmir, the stadia can't host many matches after November.

To finalize the call, BCCI is expected to send a team to inspect conditions of the venues before the start of Ranji Trophy, “There is still some time and if our assessment is fine, then they can play two matches at home,” a BCCI official added.