After closing office PCB awaiting Covid-19 results for around 100 people

The employees of the board have been told to work from home till Monday when the situation will be reassessed.

A PCB official said that they were expecting the first results tonight or tomorrow.

Pakistan Super League was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak

After suspending Pakistan Super League and closing its offices in Lahore and Karachi until Monday, 23 March, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that they were waiting on Covid-19 test results on over 100 people (including players) who were associated with the league.

A PCB official told PTI that they were expecting the first results tonight or tomorrow.

"Until now no test result has come but we have taken all precautionary steps to ensure the health and safety of players and officials belonging to the semi-finalist teams, umpires, commentators and even PCB officials and production staff members," he added.

Earlier, it was revealed by Ramiz Raja that England international Alex Hales had shown symptoms of being affected by coronavirus.

Hales later stated that he went to self-isolation due to fever and persistent dry cough.

An update on my situation, stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/8mDPOBGmI8 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

"The moment we saw the message from Hales who had returned home last week we acted promptly and followed all protocol to ensure everyone's safety and well being," said the official.