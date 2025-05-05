Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The eighth edition of the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament will be played between May 5 and June 22 in Afghanistan. Four teams will compete in the 2025 season, with Pamir Legends starting out as defending champions.

Back on April 30, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced all four squads for the tournament. They named Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Yamin Ahmadzai, and Abdul Malik as captains of Hindukush Strikers, Mahipar Stars, Maiwand Champions, and Pamil Legends, respectively.

Back during the 2024-25 edition late last year, Pamil Legends defeated season’s table-toppers, Maiwand Champions, in a one-sided final. As a result, they lifted their first-ever Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day trophy. Mahipar Stars and Hindukush Strikers failed to qualify for the finals by finishing third and fourth on the four-team points table.

Nonetheless, the 2025 edition will feature 13 matches, with 12 of them constituting the opening round of the competition. Each team will face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The two teams with the most points at the end of the opening round will qualify for the finals. Notably, while the first 12 matches will be four-day affairs, the grand finale is scheduled to be a five-day first-class contest.

All 13 matches will be hosted across two Afghanistan venues, namely the Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium and the Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament 2025:

Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, May 5 to Thursday, May 8

Match 1 – Hindukush Strikers vs Mahipar Stars, Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 2 – Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Champions, Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, 11:00 AM

Sunday, May 11 to Wednesday, May 14

Match 3 – Maiwand Champions vs Mahipar Stars, Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 4 – Hindukush Strikers vs Pamir Legends, Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, 11:00 AM

Saturday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 20

Match 5 – Hindukush Strikers vs Maiwand Champions, Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 6 – Mahipar Stars vs Pamir Legends, Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, 11:00 AM

Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26

Match 7 – Maiwand Champions vs Pamir Legends, Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 8 – Hindukush Strikers vs Mahipar Stars, Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, 11:00 AM

Thursday, May 29 to Sunday, June 1

Match 9 – Hindukush Strikers vs Pamir Legends, Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 10 – Maiwand Champions vs Mahipar Stars, Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, 11:00 AM

Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15

Match 11 – Hindukush Strikers vs Maiwand Champions, Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 12 – Mahipar Stars vs Pamir Legends, Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, 11:00 AM

Wednesday, June 18 to Sunday, June 22

Final – TBC vs TBC, Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, 11:00 AM

Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament 2025 season will not be available for live streaming or live telecast for fans in India.

Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Hindukush Strikers

Sediqullah Atal (c), Usman Noori, Hassan Eisakhil, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Asif, Bilal Ahmad Tareen, Ikram Alikhil, Noor Rahman, Ismat Alam, Shams Ur Rahman, Izharulhaq Naveed, Mohammadullah Logari, Nijatullah Masood, Mohibullah Zurmati, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Aqil Khan and Mohammad Hadi.

Mahipar Stars

Darwish Rasooli (c), Riaz Hassan, Zubaid Akbari, Naveed Obaid, Allah Noor, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Afsar Zazai (wk), Abdul Hadi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Arab Gul, Khalil Gurbaz, Nasir Khan Maroofkhil, Naveed Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Ibrahim, and Naseem Mangal.

Maiwand Champions

Yamin Ahmadzai (c), Javid Ahmadzai, Kamal Khan, Haroon Khan, Bahir Shah Mehboob, Ijaz Ahmad, Shawkat Zaman, Mohammad Ishaq Shirzad, Masood Gurbaz, Younus Zadran, Abdullah Tarakhil, Zia ur Rahman Akbar, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Abdul Baqi and Khalil Ahmad.

Pamir Legends

Abdul Malik (c), Imran Mir, Barakzai Nasari, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Yousuf Shah, Ali Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti, Shahid Kamal, Zahir Shehzad, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Yama Arab, Farid Ahmad Malik and Abuzar Safi.

