Ahmedabad to host 5 T20Is, pink-ball Test of India vs England series

International cricket will return to India after an extended break as the England cricket team will play five T20Is, three ODIs, and four Tests against the Indian cricket team in 2021. Ahmedabad's rebuilt Motera Stadium will host the tour's solitary pink-ball Test from February 24, 2021.

Besides, the world's biggest cricket stadium will also play host to the entire T20I series between India and England. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the ICC World Test Championship series would begin from February 7 next year, with Ahmedabad hosting the pink-ball Test.

"The Test series will commence on February 7, and the day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad (at the Motera Stadium) from February 24," Shah said at the inauguration of Gujarat Cricket Association's indoor academy for young cricketers.

"5 T20I matches will be played in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium," Jay Shah added.

According to Sportstar, Eden Gardens will likely host the first Test match of this vital ICC World Test Championship series between India and England next year.

India and England will battle for the first time in a pink-ball Test match

The Indian cricket team was reluctant to play a Test match under the floodlights until last year. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Indian skipper Virat Kohli agreed to stage a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year. And, the home team registered an innings win in its first day-night Test.

The Men in Blue will also play a pink-ball Test versus Australia next week in Adelaide. The Ahmedabad Test match will prove to be India's third day/night Test and the first against England.

- Motera Stadium

- India vs England

- Day & Night Test Match

- February 24-28



Some big names of Test cricket will battle out with Pink ball. pic.twitter.com/Ezp2P96VcG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2020

Currently, India and England are in the Top 3 of the ICC World Test Championship points table. The 4-Test series will play a significant role in deciding the tournament's finalists.