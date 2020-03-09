Ahsan Raza: From surviving two bullets during the military attacks on the Sri Lankan team to umpiring in the Women’s T20 World Cup Final

The International Cricket Council chose Pakistan's Ahsan Raza as an on-field umpire for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final, in which hosts Australia beat India comprehensively at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday on March 8. Raza was among those who were severely injured in the attacks on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore more than a decade ago.

A member of the ICC's International Panel of Umpires, Raza was also the on-field umpire for the semi-final between India and England, which was washed-out in Sydney. The former Pakistan keeper-batsman played 21 first-class matches from 1993-2000, from which he has 192 runs and 63 dismissals behind the wickets.

Raza was among those injured in the deadly attacks on Sri Lanka's cricket team in Lahore. Two bullets pierced his lungs and liver, after which he went into a coma and took another six months to walk again.

“My wounds have healed but whenever I look at them I remember the gruesome incident. Whenever someone mentions that incident I request him not to remind me of that tragedy,” Raza had said in an interview to AFP.

Two bullets pierced Ahsan Raza’s lungs & liver to put him in a coma during the terrorist attack on the SL team bus in Lahore in 2009. He couldn’t walk for months. He returned to professional umpiring the same year. 11 years on, he stands in a World Cup final at the MCG. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) March 8, 2020

For almost a decade, cricket in Pakistan was suspended after the attacks. But with Sri Lanka having toured them only last month, and with the whole of PSL taking place at home this season, the stands in Pakistan’s cricket stadiums remain desolate no more.