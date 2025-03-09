"Aisa toh kuch nahi hua tha" - When Amit Mishra cleared the air on MS Dhoni smashing him for 52 runs in 10 balls in the nets [Watch]

Former player Amit Mishra has cleared the air on former India captain MS Dhoni smashing him for big runs in the nets in the past. During a recent interview with 'Lallantop,' Mishra was asked about the incident, as several reports had emerged regarding the same over a decade ago.

Ad

According to several reports before the 2014 T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni had hit Amit Mishra for 52 runs off just 10 balls in the nets, including six sixes and four fours.

When asked if this was true or just a rumor, the leg-spinner said he could not recall any such thing happening and that it only seemed to be a rumor.

"Asia toh kuch nahi hua tha. Yeh toh mujhe afwah hi lag rahi hai. Mereko toh yaad nahi aata aise kuch hua hoga kabhi (Nothing like that happened. I think it is a rumour itself. I do not remember anything such thing happening)," he said (via SportsTube24 YouTube channel).

Ad

Trending

He was then told that there are many articles about the same on the internet. Mishra asked if there were any videos to prove that something like that had happened.

"Video bhi toh hoga na phir woh waala. Aapke patrakar toh video bana hi rahe honge. Hai kahi video? (There must be that video then. You journalists must be making a video. Is that video there anywhere?)," Mishra asked.

Ad

He was told there was no video but several links (articles) claiming that MS Dhoni had hit Amit Mishra for 52 runs off 10 balls in the nets. The 42-year-old then said people have to talk and nothing can be done about it.

"Link mai kya dikh raha hai? Logo ki zabaan hai, zabaan ka toh kuch kar nahi sakte. Kabhi nahi maare (What is seen in the links? People have mouths nothing can be done about it. He never hit that many runs)," he concluded.

Ad

Ad

MS Dhoni will be seen in action in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season under the 'uncapped player' category. Therefore, he will be seen in action for the franchise once again in the upcoming edition.

Dhoni is already with the team in Chennai and has begun training along with other players of the squad. While he is not leading the side anymore, he will still have a crucial role to play.

On the other hand, Amit Mishra was not shortlisted for the IPL 2025 mega auction. Therefore, he will not be seen in action during the tournament this time. His absence from the list of shortlisted players could also be a possible indication of an end to his IPL career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news