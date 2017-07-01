Ajinkya Rahane says he likes to attack but adapting at the highest level is important

The Indian opener says that he backs himself to make up for slow starts in the middle overs of the innings.

The Mumbai batsman has now scored three consecutive fifties in the ongoing series against West Indies

What’s the story?

Ajinkya Rahane has been extremely consistent so far on India’s tour of West Indies having scored two half-centuries and a century in the three ODIs so far. Last night in the fourth game of the ODI series, he scored a 70 off 111 balls. Talking about the innings, he said, "I am an instinctive player, I like to attack but see at the highest level, you have to adapt. The wicket was completely different to Trinidad. The ball was stopping, there was uneven bounce, we had to take our time.”

“Me and Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) paaji were batting, we were discussing playing a long innings. We were thinking about scoring 225-230, but Mahi bhai batted really well. So on these kinds of surfaces, you need to take your time, the Trinidad wicket was different, we were playing our shots, but here, wickets in hand was important,” he added.

India scored a total of 251/4 at the end of 50 overs in the latest game before bundling the West Indians for just 158. With the victory, India sealed victory the 5-match ODI series, leading 3-0 after the fourth ODI. (The first match at Port of Spain was abandoned due to rain.)

"I was waiting for this chance, I would like to thank Virat and the team management that they gave me this opportunity to bat at the top of the order,” said Rahane, who has replaced Rohit Sharma in this series.

In case you didn’t know...

Pertaining to Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s incredible run at the top of the order, Rahane has not been able to make it to the Indian playing XI in limited overs cricket of late. The vice-captain of the Test was benched throughout the ICC Champions Trophy last month after some indifferent form leading to the event.

However, he was afforded a chance to shine in the Carribean after Sharma was rested for the tour, and has been very good with the bat so far.

The details

Virat Kohli has said that Rahane will be India’s opener for the entire West Indies tour

Over the last couple of years, many cricket fans and experts have doubted Rahane’s ability to change gears in the middle overs of the innings. Clearing the air, Rahane said that he can make up for his slow starts later in the innings. However, he also added that reading the conditions is extremely important before playing different shots.

He also added that he was completely comfortable in the middle yesterday, and was confident of making his innings count in the end.

What next?

Rahane is likely to open the innings two more times in the Carribean islands this year: in the fifth ODI and in the one-off T20 game. He would hope to keep making positive contributions to the batting side so as to find a permanent ODI spot in the team.

Kohli, the Indian captain had recently spoken out in favour of Rahane, saying that he feels the man from Mumbai has the capability to open the innings as well as play through the middle overs, which can be an asset to the Indian batting line-up.

Author’s take

Rahane’s performances would give the team management more headaches to the team management in the days to come. However, this is one headache every team would like to have. Dhawan and Sharma probably are the best opening pair in limited overs cricket right now, and quality batsmen like Rahane and KL Rahul are waiting in the wings for a chance in the playing XI.

Kohli will look to try all the permutations and combinations of the playing XI so as to find the perfect blend of players leading up the 2019 ICC World Cup.