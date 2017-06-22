Full schedule for India's tour of West Indies

Full schedule, venues, time and squads for India's tour of West Indies.

The Indian team has already landed in the Carribean

After a reasonably successful Champions Trophy campaign, Virat Kohli and his men are now gearing up for their limited-overs series against the West Indies. The series will be held in the Carribean islands, with the teams playing a 5-match ODI series and a stand alone T20I game. There will be no warm-up games played.

India had an excellent tournament right up to the final of the Champions Trophy but suffered a terrible day in the field in all three departments of the game. Bowling first against arch-rivals Pakistan, they conceded 338 runs, while missing numerous run-out opportunities. Then, they crumbled for 169 for the loss of 10 wickets when trying to chase the total.

Following incessant reports about feud with Kohli, Indian coach Anil Kumble resigned immediately after the tournament. His decision came as a surprise, considering the brilliant results that he had with India in the past one year.

India, the side that looked invincible at the start of the tournament, now has bold question marks against its name.

The problems are graver for the West Indians though. Their failure to make it in the top eight ODI teams before the Champions Trophy cut-off resulted in them being unable to qualify for the tournament they have never missed out on before.

Then, they couldn’t close win their ODI series against Afghanistan, and even allowed Rashid Khan to rip through their batting line-up to get the best ODI bowling figures to date.

The upcoming series will thus be crucial for both the teams involved, albeit in completely different ways.

Here’s the full schedule of the tour:

ODI Series:



1st ODI: June 23 (Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad) – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)



2nd ODI: June 25 (Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad) – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)



3rd ODI: June 30 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua) – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)



4th ODI: July 2 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua) – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)



5th ODI: July 6 (Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica) – 7.30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

One-off T20:



July 9 (Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica) – 9.00 PM IST (3:30 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

Death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah will is rested along with Rohit Sharma

India’s limited-over specialists Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the tour. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav are set to join the team in their place.

The West Indies squad is the same as it was for their series against Afghanistan. However, they’ve given themselves the room to pick and change after the first two ODIs.

The squads for both the teams are as follows:

India squad (entire tour): Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik

West Indies squad (first two ODIs): Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams