5 Indian players who should be groomed for the 2019 World Cup

It's time India look ahead to the 2019 World Cup.

@Deeptesh_poet by Deeptesh Sen Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 14:15 IST

One of the best things about the Indian team at the moment is the fact that it has incredible bench strength as it has very talented players waiting in the wings for an opportunity to play. That creates healthy competition because some of these reserve players are good enough to walk into any side in the world.

The IPL has to be thanked for producing many of these world-class talents who are good enough on their day to be match-winners.

In this list, let us look at 5 promising Indian players who did not play in the Champions Trophy but can be groomed to be the backbone of the side looking ahead at the World Cup 2019.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has excelled in all forms of the game for India

One of the most free-flowing batsmen who had all but cemented his place in the side, KL Rahul’s absence from the squad in the Champions Trophy due to a dislocated shoulder was a big blow to the side. Though he has been too injury-prone in the recent past, India would hope that he can get back into the side as fast as possible.

Rahul had made himself a vital member of the top order and captain Virat Kohli has always put ample trust in him. Ever since his century against Australia at Sydney in 2015, Rahul has been a vital member of the Test team because of his technical finesse and brilliance.

But he is more than a handful in limited overs cricket as well as fans got to see in his scintillating knock of 110 in the T20I against the Windies in 2016. His continuous success with the bat in the IPL and his added ability to keep wickets makes him a vital team member.