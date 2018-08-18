Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ajit Agarkar picks his playing XI for third Test

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.11K   //    18 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Three
Rishabh Pant

As the Indian cricket team gears up to take on England in the third Test of the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the big question is whether they would go in with any changes and if they do, how many changes they would go in with.

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, while speaking to Cricinfo, felt that the Indian batting order should remain the same for the third Test despite the numerous failures they have faced in the first two Tests.

"It was a mistake leaving Pujara out in the first Test itself. But since Dhawan played, he should have played in the 2nd Test as well. Now that he's dropped and Vijay looks out of sorts, I'll still give him another go. Hopefully, Pujara gets a few more runs in this innings. I don't want to change the batting purely because the conditions have been difficult to bat in.

If the conditions are seam friendly, I wouldn't mind adding an extra batsman in place of a spinner and get a regular seamer in place of Hardik Pandya," he said.

He also felt that it's about time Rishabh Pant makes his debut for the Indian side. He went on to say that they went backwards by picking Dinesh Karthik in the side for the first two Tests.

The one surprise from Agarkar's playing XI was the exclusion of Jasprit Bumrah. The 24-year-old has recovered from his injury and is set to return to the Indian side, however, Agarkar was of the opinion that Umesh Yadav should play in his place.

The third Test between India and England will begin at 15:30 IST.

Ajit Agarkar's playing XI: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
India vs England Third Test: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the third...
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India should play the same XI in the third...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's probable XI for the...
RELATED STORY
2 Changes that look certain for team India in the third Test
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted XI for the third Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 194/3 (57.1 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 1 | England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us