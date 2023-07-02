Ajit Agarkar's 5 best moments as an India cricketer

Ajit Agarkar is reportedly set to become the new chief selector of the Indian cricket team. As per journalist Abhishek Tripathi of Jagran News, Agarkar is the top contender to join the BCCI's selection committee in the coming days.

The former Mumbai cricketer had a decent international career, representing India in 221 games across formats. He bowled right-arm medium fast and also contributed some crucial runs with the bat on occasions.

Before Ajit Agarkar officially takes over the role of the new chief selector, we will look at the top five moments of his international career.

#1 Ajit Agarkar scores Test 100 at Lord's

The biggest moment of Ajit Agarkar's international career came when he scored a century against England at Lord's. Almost every cricketer dreams of scoring a hundred at the Mecca of Cricket and getting his name on the Lord's Honor Board.

Back in 2002, when India toured England for a Test series, Lord's hosted the first match. India needed 576 runs in the fourth innings to win the Test. When the team were reduced to 170/6, fans gave up their hopes and felt that India would be bowled out under 200.

However, Ajit Agarkar played a stunning knock of 109 runs from 190 balls, laced with 16 fours. Although India did not win the match, Agarkar's century entertained the fans a lot. It proved to be his highest individual score in international cricket.

#2 When Agarkar broke Dennis Lillee's world record

Former Australian pacer Dennis Lillee held the record for being the fastest to 50 ODI wickets. Lillee achieved the feat in 24 matches.

In 1998, Agarkar broke Lillee's record by scalping his 50th ODI wicket in his 23rd match. The Indian player held the record for almost a decade. Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis overtook by reaching the milestone in his 19th ODI in 2009.

#3 Fastest 50 by an Indian in ODIs

Although Agarkar was considered a bowling all-rounder, he holds some interesting records in the batting department as well. During an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2000, Agarkar smacked an unbeaten 25-ball 67 while batting at number eight.

He completed his half-century in just 21 balls, which is a record for the fastest ODI half-century by an Indian to date. His blitzkrieg powered India to 301/6 and ultimately a 39-run win.

#4 Winning the 2007 T20 World Cup

Agarkar played only four T20Is in his career but he was a part of the Indian squad that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Playing under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Agarkar picked up one wicket in two matches.

The Indian management dropped him from the playing XI after the defeat against New Zealand in Super 8s. He never played a T20I after that.

#5 His best Test spell in Adelaide

Agarkar took only one five-wicket haul in his Test career, which came against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2003. The right-arm pacer bowled a stunning spell of 6/41 to help India bowl Australia out for just 196 runs in the second innings.

India went on to win the Test by four wickets. Notably, Agarkar's best ODI figures of 6/42 also came in an away game against Australia in 2004, but the Men in Blue lost that match by 18 runs.

