Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alex Hales feels Virat Kohli "is from another planet"

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
1.48K   //    05 Sep 2018, 17:34 IST

Somerset v Nottinghamshire Outlaws - Vitality Blast Quarter-Final
The only England batsman to score a T20I hundred

What's the story

England's opening specialist in the limited-over formats, Alex Hales, opined that Virat Kohli is “from a different planet altogether”, while Joe Root would go on to break a slew of records in cricket for England.

In case you didn't know...

Hales has scored 4476 runs from 132 games across all three formats. Much of his success has come from limited-over games, where he is an integral part of the squad.

He was also the No.1 ranked T20 batsman in 2014. He had featured in the recent England-India T20I series, becoming man-of-the-match in the second game for his 41-ball-58 that helped England seal a win.

Virat Kohli has been the topmost level ever since he started playing for the national side in 2008, having amassed 17979 runs across 343 international games so far. He is currently the World's No.1 ranked batsman in both Tests and ODIs.

He has also been the best-if not only-performing Indian batsman in the whole of the ongoing England-India series.

Root, current captain of the England Test squad, is arguably one of England's finest batsmen of the current generation. Root's statistics stand at 11741 runs from 217 games across formats. He is also ranked fifth among Test batsmen and third among ODI batsmen.

The details

Like everyone else who is paying attention to the England-India contests, Hales has also been observing the prime form of the Indian captain with the bat – irrespective of whether it was a T20I, ODI or a Test match.

Highlighting the point, he said, “Kohli is almost from a different planet at the moment. He is playing a different game even in Test matches in England and on difficult batting pitches, he made it look very easy. I would say he is head and shoulders above all and he does something special in all the matches.”

At the same time, he did not allow any miserliness to overcome him when it was time to speak of his own colleague. It was evident from his words on Joe Root, that he held the latter on a high esteem.

Hales said, “He is an incredibly special guy. Ever since he was 19, we all knew he is going to be one of England’s greats. He is only 27 now and has nearly 10 years left in him and may probably set some records for English cricket.”

He also went on to talk about the match-winner he played out at the 2nd T20I in the series. He remembered that they were down 0-1 at that point, and needed someone to perform and keep the contest alive when he himself donned the role of saviour. That being the first time he batted at No.4, made the innings “special”, he explained.

What's next

Hales was talking to GulfNews after arriving in Dubai to play for the Maratha Warriors in the upcoming UAE T10 cricket league. Though the event will be held only from late November, he explained that he had arrived earlier to take a look at the conditions beforehand.

He will also be seen doing a few rounds around the Arab Emirates, for the purpose of promotion of the tournament. He had earlier scored his first ODI hundred in Dubai as well.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
When Virat Kohli gave it back to Stuart Broad for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Alex Hales ruled out of first ODI
RELATED STORY
Joe Root vs Virat Kohli: How the performances of the...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli can become one of India's best captains,...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: 5 highest scoring innings of his Test career
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century...
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
2014 vs 2018: What has changed for Virat Kohli in England
RELATED STORY
Evident Yet Elusive: How Kohli Nullified the Anderson Effect
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us