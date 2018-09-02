Asia Cup winners over the years

Logo of the ACC Asia Cup

The ACC Asia Cup is a men's One-Day Internationals & Twenty20 International cricket tournament which was first played way back in 1984. It was founded as a measure to promote goodwill between Asian countries and was originally scheduled to be held every two years.

So far, 13 editions of this tournament have taken place in which India has emerged as the most successful team as they have won six titles. Sri Lanka and Pakistan follow India as they have won five and two titles respectively.

Here are the names of countries along with the year in which they won the tournament.

1984, United Arab Emirates: India

India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the finals to register the tournament in their name under the captaincy of Sunil Gavaskar.

1986, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka

The second edition was won by the host country Sri Lanka after they defeated Pakistan in the finals by 5 wickets. Duleep Mendis was the captain of the Sri Lankan team at that time.

1988, Bangladesh: India

India won their second title after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals by 6 wickets. Dilip Vensarkar captained India to the victory.

1990-91, India: India

India won their second consecutive title after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals by 7 wickets. Mohammed Azharuddin led India to this title.

1995, United Arab Emirates: India

India made a hattrick of winning the titles after they beat Sri Lanka in the finals by 8 wickets. It was the second consecutive title under Azharuddin for India.

1997, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won their second Asia Cup title which came under the captaincy of Arjuna Ranatunga after they defeated defending champions, India by 8 wickets in the finals.

2000, Bangladesh: Pakistan

Pakistan won their maiden Asia Cup title after defeating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final match. Moin Khan led them to this title.

2004, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defeated India by 25 runs to win their third Asia Cup title. Marvan Atapattu led them to this victory.

2008, Pakistan: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defended their title after they defeated India in the finals by 100 runs. This came for them under the captaincy of Mahela Jayawardena.

2010, Sri Lanka: India

MS Dhoni led India to their fifth Asia Cup title as they defeated Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the finals.

2012, Bangladesh: Pakistan

Misbah-Ul-Haq led Pakistan to their second title after they won it against Bangladesh in the finals by 2 runs.

2014, Bangladesh: Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews won the fifth title for Sri Lanka after they defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the finals.

2016, Bangladesh: India

MS Dhoni led India to the victory in their sixth Asia Cup title and it was the second for himself as the captain. India defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the final match to clinch the first-ever T20i version of the tournament.