×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

All-rounders from Asian teams participating in the World Cup

Bharat Nittala
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    08 Oct 2018, 11:12 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Any good team is characterized by the "balance" its line-up has. In this game of bat vs ball, it's the all-rounders who play a crucial role in helping the team find the perfect balance. Creating impacts with both bat and ball in hand, they are the captains' ultimate desire. England's white ball surge post-2015 has in part been due to the influx of quality all-rounders in Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes.

Their contribution in taking England to the top of ODI rankings cannot be ignored. Ever since India found Hardik Pandya, he has become a near certainty in the playing XI in the limited over outfits. These multi-faceted cricketers form an integral part of any team. So let's look at the all-rounders representing the top Asian teams -

INDIA - Hardik Pandya


Hardik made his T20 International debut for India against the Aussies down under in 2016. He was selected on the back of impressive showings for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Though he was erratic in his first game, the management knew that he was to be the answer to India's seam bowling all-rounder woes. Man of the match on his ODI debut against the visiting New Zealanders, Hardik has gone from step to step in establishing himself as the first choice all-rounder in any condition, Though initially he wasn't trusted to complete his full quota of overs, of late India are going in with Hardik as the fifth bowler,showing immense confidence in his bowling abilities. His batting skills are known to one and all anyway. Going into the 2019 World Cup, Hardik is a crucial cog in the side.


Pakistan - Shoaib Malik

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI
New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI

More of a batting all-rounder, Shoaib Malik has been a big part of Pakistan's improvement as a white ball side. Lending his experience ever since he came back into the side, he has become arguably their most under-rated but important player. Regularly chipping in with the ball, he offers captain Sarfaraz a more than handy sixth bowling option. As depicted by his recent Asia Cup showings, with the bat he has been one of the more consistent performers for Pakistan alongside youngsters Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam. There are few other all-rounders coming up the ranks too, namely Faheem Ashra and Shadab Khan. But Faheem has been plagued by inconsistency, while Shadab has a long way to go as a batsman.


1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Leisure Reading
Bharat Nittala
CONTRIBUTOR
Pursuing Btech in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Roorkee . Avid cricket follower
5 instances when underdogs stunned the world in ICC...
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Players who could be playing their...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the coming years will be the best time for...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Things you should not miss in the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A statistical search for the...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 underdog achievements in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Is the 10 Team ICC World Cup a step backward?
RELATED STORY
Pakistan are favourites to win 2019 World Cup, feels...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us