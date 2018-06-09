All the records that were broken in yesterday's New Zealand women vs Ireland women ODI

A slew of records was broken in the first game of the New Zealand women vs Ireland women ODI series.

Laura Delaney, IRE captain leaves the field after being trapped LBW by Leigh Kasperek

In what was a record-shattering One-Day International innings against Ireland women, the New Zealand women's cricket team posted a humungous total of 490/4 in their 50 overs, which is incidentally the highest in an ODI game. This happened yesterday, in the first game of the three-match ODI series. Skipper Suzie Bates and Maddy Green struck rapid hundreds while debutant Jess Watkin and Amelia Kerr posted quickfire half-centuries to take the White Ferns to the record score.

Apart from posting the highest ever ODI total, a slew of other records were also broken in the game. Here is a list of all the records made/renewed:

#1 The highest ever ODI total

490 for 4 - New Zealand women's total, the highest in all ODIs. They broke their previous record of 455 for 5, which was set in 1997 against Pakistan in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The highest total in men's ODI cricket is 444 for 3, posted by England against Pakistan in Nottingham, England in 2016.

Suzie Bates

#2. The second highest strike rate in an innings of 100 or more in Women's ODIs

160.63 - Suzie Bates' strike rate in her 151-run knock became the second highest in an innings of 100 or more in women's ODIs. Aussie batswoman Meg Lanning had hit 103 off 50 balls at a strike rate of 206 against New Zealand at SCG, Sydney in 2012, which still stands as No. 1. Bates' team-mate Maddy Green, meanwhile, scored 121 at a strike rate of 157.14, taking fifth place on this list. Bates (4192 runs in total) also went past Debbie Hockley (4064 runs in total) to become New Zealand women's all-time highest run-getter in ODI cricket.

#3. Number of overs which yielded ten or more runs

26 overs yielded 10 or more runs in New Zealand's innings. There were three overs which went for 19 runs: 30th, 48th and 50th.

#4. Highest number of runs conceded by a bowler in all ODIs

119 - Runs conceded by Ireland's Cara Murray in her 10 overs which became the most by a bowler in women's ODIs. Incidentally, it was Murray's first ODI. The only other bowler to have conceded more than 100 runs in women's ODIs is Pakistan's Shaiza Khan, who had given away 111 runs against Australia in 1997. Murray's spell is also the most expensive in all ODIs. Australian medium pacer Mick Lewis went for 113 against South Africa at Wanderers in 2006, which is the men's record .

Gaby Lewis in action yesterday

#5. Most number of bowlers to concede over 90 runs in one innings in all ODIs

Four Irish bowlers conceded over 90 runs in New Zealand's innings. Murray conceded 119 runs while three others - Louise Little, Lara Maritz and Gaby Lewis - gave away 92 runs each. This is the first time in 1114 Women ODIs played so far that more than a bowler has gone for 90+ runs. Before Friday's match only once was a bowler hit for more than 90 runs: Shaiza Khan (111).

In the 4007 men's ODIs played so far, there have been several instances where a bowler has gone for more than 90 runs, but never has more than one bowler conceded so much in the same game/innings.

#6. The fifth team to make century stands in the first two wickets of the innings, in Women's ODIs

2000 was the last time that a team had century stands for the first two wickets. Bates and debutant Jess Watkin added 172 runs for the first wicket and then Bates and Green shared 116 for the second. Overall this was the fifth such instance in women's ODIs.

Such a dominant display

#7. The fourth-largest margin of victory across all ODIs

Chasing a mammoth total of 491, the Irish women were bundled out for just 144 as the Kiwis won by a margin of 346 runs, which is the fourth largest victory margin across all ODIs. The all-time record is 408 set by Kiwi women themselves, back in 1997 against Pak women, in the game where they struck 455.

Incidentally, the top five victory margins all belong to women's teams, as the men's record stands at 290 runs, set by New Zealand (again) against Ireland at Aberdeen, 2008.