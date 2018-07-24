All Time Greatest Test XI of India

Eshaan Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.12K // 24 Jul 2018, 04:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Test Cricket is the ultimate challenge for a player as it is a test of endurance, temperament and physical capacity at the highest level. Even after the rising popularity of the limited-overs format, it is the red-ball cricket that attracts the most attention to judge the expertise of a player.

A Test cap is an unprecedented glory for any cricketer and one of the defining moments of his career. A Test century or 5-wicket haul is always special for an athlete as it is earned from an extremely disciplined approach.

Sound technique, strong temperament, critical evaluation of the conditions and a high degree of athleticism are required to succeed in the longest format of the game. This is the reason that several limited over specialists have not been able to thrive at the highest level, whereas some stalwarts developed their game to dominate Test Cricket.

As India gears up for the Test series in England, we have a look at the All Time Greatest 11 of India.

Openers - Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as the best opening batsman ever

Sunil Gavaskar is arguably the best opening batsman the world has ever witnessed. Gavaskar was one of the stalwarts of the game who established India on a pedestal in world cricket.

The Little Master possessed all the traits of a classic Test batsman. An unparalleled technique, impeccable concentration and astute timing characterized his batting. Gavaskar had a particularly pristine technique against seamers. In an era dominated by a vicious Caribbean attack, he enjoyed an astounding average of 65.45 against them.

Sunny personified consistency, courage and exuberance as he became the first player in the world to achieve an unprecedented milestone of 10,000 Test runs. He also held the record for most Test centuries (34) for almost two decades. Gavaskar is the only Indian batsman to score a hundred in both the innings of a match on three occasions. He also notched the highest score by an Indian in Test cricket at his time, 236*, once again against the West Indies.

The Sheriff of Mumbai was the first batsman who taught the world how to attach a price tag on one's wicket. His technical expertise, relentless tenacity and the temperament to play a long inning make him the first choice opener for India.

Sunil Gavaskar's Test Record

Matches: 125 Runs: 10122 Average: 51.12 100s:34 200s: 4 Best: 236*

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has the highest score by an Indian in Test Cricket

Virender Sehwag revolutionized the stereotypes about Test batting, with his destructive stroke playing ability. There was not much buzz about his Test debut due to his aggressive approach, Sehwag surprised one and all with his success in red ball cricket. What's even better, he achieved this glory sticking to the same formula.

Sehwag had the ability to tear apart the best of bowling attacks with unerring consistency. The Nawab of Najafgarh was never daunted by the situation, opposition, ground or the pitch as he came out all guns blazing.

Viru was one of the exceptions who came as a path changer for world cricket, redefining the role of an opener. Not only did he have the knack to play aggressive, but also the perseverance to carry his bat across sessions.

Sehwag also seemed to have an inclination towards big hundreds; his last eleven scores being 150+, thereby breaking Sir Don Bradman's record of most consecutive centuries above 150.

In 2004, the Sultan of Multan blasted the Pakistani bowling attack to end the 72-year drought and became the first Indian to notch a triple century. He did not stop there, as he wreaked havoc on a South African bowling line up at the peak of their form and fitness, en route his highest score of 319. This was the fastest triple century in the history of cricket, coming off just 278 balls.

Sehwag's success perplexed some of the greats and experts of the game, as he scripted glory with his nonchalant and audacious self, and a technique shattering the stereotypes. But it was his courage and vigour that formed the most beautiful aspects of his game.

Virender Sehwag's Test Record

Matches: 104 Runs:8586 Average: 49.34 100s: 23 200s: 6 300s: 2 Best: 319

The cautious and patient approach of Gavaskar and the attacking technique of Sehwag make them an extremely dangerous opening pair.

1 / 6 NEXT