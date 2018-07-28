Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

All-Time greatest T20 XI

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.44K   //    28 Jul 2018, 16:51 IST

Dhoni's success journey began after winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007
Dhoni's success journey began after winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007

There was a time in the ODI format where scores above 300 plus looked quite impossible to chase. If the team would post that amount of runs, then it was bound to happen that the chasing team would fail nine out of ten times.

Also, Test matches use to get stretched till the fifth day, and would often end in a draw, but now things have changed drastically. Gone are the days when 300 plus scores seemed like a mountain. Gone are the days when Test matches use to go till the last session.

The introduction of T20 format has bought a big change in the game of cricket. The game has taken up the pace. The count of draw matches in Tests have dropped significantly, and teams in the ODI format are easily chasing 350 plus scores.

Batsmen, bowlers and fielders have set their standards very high after the advent of T20 cricket. It has been more than a decade when this format was introduced, and many players have showcased their skills in this game.

This team consists of all the legends who have defined the T20 cricket over the years and have entertained the fans all around the world. Let us find out which player makes the dream team.

#1 Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Enter ca
Chris Gayle has the highest number of boundaries and sixes in T20 cricket

Christopher Henry Gayle, without any doubt, is the best T20 batsman in world cricket. He owns almost every record in this format and has won many matches single-handedly whether it is for West Indies or any franchise team.

The Universal boss was the first batsman to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket and still going strong. In 335 T20 matches, he has accumulated 11454 runs at an average just above 40 and strike rate of 148.57. With 21 centuries and 70 half-centuries, he is simply the legend of this format.

Gayle has been the most destructive batsman with his power hitting abilities and could turn the game on his head. With all the records and dominating style of batting, he is the first choice player in the all-time list for the T20 format.

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team West Indies Cricket MS Dhoni AB de Villiers
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast Love to read and write articles about cricket
Best T20 XI of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
The Ultimate T20 All-rounders XI
RELATED STORY
Greatest West Indies ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
What are the top four things that we don't see in cricket...
RELATED STORY
5 legends who could retire after 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Best possible World XI that could take on West Indies 
RELATED STORY
Down Memory Lane: Five memorable matches of the World T20
RELATED STORY
8 greatest Indian Test captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Highest Twenty20 chases of all time
RELATED STORY
Best Test XI to play for your life
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us