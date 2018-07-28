All-Time greatest T20 XI

Prathmesh Patil FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.44K // 28 Jul 2018, 16:51 IST

Dhoni's success journey began after winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007

There was a time in the ODI format where scores above 300 plus looked quite impossible to chase. If the team would post that amount of runs, then it was bound to happen that the chasing team would fail nine out of ten times.

Also, Test matches use to get stretched till the fifth day, and would often end in a draw, but now things have changed drastically. Gone are the days when 300 plus scores seemed like a mountain. Gone are the days when Test matches use to go till the last session.

The introduction of T20 format has bought a big change in the game of cricket. The game has taken up the pace. The count of draw matches in Tests have dropped significantly, and teams in the ODI format are easily chasing 350 plus scores.

Batsmen, bowlers and fielders have set their standards very high after the advent of T20 cricket. It has been more than a decade when this format was introduced, and many players have showcased their skills in this game.

This team consists of all the legends who have defined the T20 cricket over the years and have entertained the fans all around the world. Let us find out which player makes the dream team.

#1 Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Chris Gayle has the highest number of boundaries and sixes in T20 cricket

Christopher Henry Gayle, without any doubt, is the best T20 batsman in world cricket. He owns almost every record in this format and has won many matches single-handedly whether it is for West Indies or any franchise team.

The Universal boss was the first batsman to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket and still going strong. In 335 T20 matches, he has accumulated 11454 runs at an average just above 40 and strike rate of 148.57. With 21 centuries and 70 half-centuries, he is simply the legend of this format.

Gayle has been the most destructive batsman with his power hitting abilities and could turn the game on his head. With all the records and dominating style of batting, he is the first choice player in the all-time list for the T20 format.

