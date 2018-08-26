All-time left-handed T20I XI

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.49K // 26 Aug 2018, 14:04 IST

Usually, the left-handed players, whether a batsman or a bowler, have more techniques than the right-handed players. They also have various advantages than the right-handers.

The most common delivery from a right-handed bowler is right arm delivery over the wicket. It is difficult for a right-arm bowler to dismiss a left-hander in the form of LBW. Because, the ball either pitches outside the leg stump or if it pitches in the line, the chances of missing the stumps are too high. But, the case is not different for the left-handed bowlers. They create an angle movement across the right-handed cricketers.

We have seen several greatest left-handed players in the history of cricket. Here we have made the strongest T20I team with the left-handers who have played the shortest format of International cricket. Take a look:

Note: The specialist batsman and bowler should be a left-hander in their respective area of specialty. But, in the case of all-rounders, they should be left-handed in both batting and bowling.

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is arguably the best batsman in the shortest version of the game. He is one of the few players who has been featuring in all T20 leagues across the world. His ability to smash the world-class bowlers makes him one of the dangerous cricketers in the world.

Gayle has played 52 innings and scored over 1600 runs in this format. He has a decent average of 33.48 and two centuries to his name. He became the first cricketer to score an International century in this format. He is undoubtedly one of the best openers in the T20 format.

