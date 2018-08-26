Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

All-time left-handed T20I XI

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.49K   //    26 Aug 2018, 14:04 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  India v Australia

Usually, the left-handed players, whether a batsman or a bowler, have more techniques than the right-handed players. They also have various advantages than the right-handers. 

The most common delivery from a right-handed bowler is right arm delivery over the wicket. It is difficult for a right-arm bowler to dismiss a left-hander in the form of LBW. Because, the ball either pitches outside the leg stump or if it pitches in the line, the chances of missing the stumps are too high. But, the case is not different for the left-handed bowlers. They create an angle movement across the right-handed cricketers. 

We have seen several greatest left-handed players in the history of cricket. Here we have made the strongest T20I team with the left-handers who have played the shortest format of International cricket. Take a look: 

Note: The specialist batsman and bowler should be a left-hander in their respective area of specialty. But, in the case of all-rounders, they should be left-handed in both batting and bowling. 

#1 Chris Gayle 

West Indies v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Chris Gayle is arguably the best batsman in the shortest version of the game. He is one of the few players who has been featuring in all T20 leagues across the world. His ability to smash the world-class bowlers makes him one of the dangerous cricketers in the world. 

Gayle has played 52 innings and scored over 1600 runs in this format. He has a decent average of 33.48 and two centuries to his name. He became the first cricketer to score an International century in this format. He is undoubtedly one of the best openers in the T20 format. 

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Chris Gayle
Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
Unbeatable T20I XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Greatest Left-Handed T20I XI
RELATED STORY
Greatest T20I XI with right-handed batsmen and...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
Best Indian XI suitable for T10 Format.
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I against...
RELATED STORY
Current India-England Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
The Ultimate T20 All-rounders XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3rd T20I Preview and Probable...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: Second T20I Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us