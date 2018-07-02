All-time Test XI described by cricketing quotes

Sir Don Bradman will fit into every all-time Test batting line-up for years galore

Cherry-picking? Not quite so.

A quartet of Australians, a Caribbean trinity, a sporting 'God'. In a pantheon of almighty cricketers over the years in the longest format of cricket, it is painstaking to pick an "All-time Test XI". Barring the obvious choices, which are quite a few, I had to glean information from a sample size of 4-5 players for each slot. Every time a cricketing great had to be overlooked, it almost felt like a sin, like adding a degree of humiliation towards his genius.

Forget trying, a mere mortal like me can barely understand the magnitude of what these greats bring upon us, which is nothing short of a force majeure.

Instead, in this article, I have tried to follow a novel-like method to bring something unique to the reader. I've collated the best possible descriptions about these greats from the vast library of cricketing quotes.

Though critically important, records and accolades aren't among the single-most important eligibility criterion. What a particular player has done for the evolution of the game is also an imperative feature.

For followers and fans alike, it is vital to measure the early champions of the game, not so much by their numbers, but by the exceptional standards they set in the sport. I've tried to ensure an optimal mix to get the best of both the worlds.

Popular opinions, unrivalled stories, grudges and disregard towards a few - everything has gone into the making of this Test XI.

There may be plenty of well-known problems inherent in picking all-time XIs, but the exercise is still a worthwhile one. This playing XI could be stodgy; a bunch of slowpokes who could test the patience of opponents, as well as the viewers.

It could also be a poetry in motion. Or a play-for-your-life XI. Or a Thrill-a-ball XI.

For the stats-junkie reader who roots for comparison, I've provided a bare minimum to satiate with. For the reader who likes to see beyond the numbers, I have put together a playing XI that will garner attention, interest, and intrigue.

Without further ado, let us dive into this line-up and look at the quotes that describe them the best.