Prithvi Shaw: The young sensation's meteoric rise

JC
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
32   //    05 Oct 2018, 08:33 IST

Enter ca
The young sensation

Prithvi Shaw, the name that has been raising eyebrows in the cricketing circle in the recent past. Having played only 14 first-class matches, Shaw burst onto the scene in 2013. He made a mammoth 546 runs in Harris Shield Elite Division setting the maximum score by any batsman in an organized form of cricket. The waves never stopped as he went on to score centuries on debut in Ranji and Duleep trophy.

Hailing from Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw captained the Indian u-19 team in the World Cup earlier this year. Shaw was successful in his captaincy stint as India went on to clinch the title for the 4th time. The Mumbai batsman was successful with the bat too as he scored 261 runs in 6 outings.

The World Cup victory even brightened his opening into the international team. Shaw played for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018 and didn’t forget to leave a mark. He accumulated 245 runs in 9 innings that he played for the team. Unlike the usual debutants, Shaw never showed any fear and was highly aggressive in his approach. In a match against bowling heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shaw scored 63 runs off 36 balls which displayed his fearlessness and aggression in his batting.

Since then, Shaw was highly expected to break into the national team. He was selected in the team for 4th test and 5th test against England this year. However, he didn’t get a chance in the eleven. Consequently, he was named in the team for the 2-match Windies series. His debut was highly anticipated.

Ahead of Mayank Agarwal, Shaw was announced in the 12 man team for the first test. Yesterday, Shaw became the 293rd Indian to represent India in Tests. As expected Shaw came out all guns blazing as he scored the 3rd fastest century on debut.

Shaw was earlier applauded by Sachin himself and after his exponential rise, the comparisons have already started. Let’s wait and watch if the young prodigy can make it big.

India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Leisure Reading
