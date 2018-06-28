Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Vancouver Knights

General Overview

Led by the charismatic Chris Gayle, expect the Knights to be like the big Jamaican on the field. Entertaining, flashy and imposing, that is the stuff Vancouver's cricket franchise, named after the region's professional basketball team, is made of. In their side, accompanying the global T20 superstars are some untested regional talents.

With rookies from Guyana, USA and Canada, Knights will be banking on them to show their skills on the big stage as a follow-up show to the bigger personalities in the side. Andre Russell's good form is a beacon of hope for a side that looks a little off on batting and bowling depth. Although, if in form, he can do more than enough to make up for it.

Afghanistan born, Victoria-based spinner Fawad Ahmed is an intriguing prospect in the side. While he does add to the side the much-required wrist-spinning skills in the game of modern Twenty20, he is not known for taking the unorthodox route, or even some sort of reliance on spinning variations as the leggies around the world tend to do.

Instead, his subtle changeups in trajectory and lengths will be equally important when the matches will be played on the small dimensions of the Maple Cricket Club.

Gayle's captaincy will be another defining element in how Vancouver Knights fare. Though known to be a laid-back character, he is seen, especially in the Caribbean Premier League, a very involved leader.

His strategies are marked by proactive undertones and in a bid to utilise his side's resources to the fullest, he does not shy while using his own underrated bowling skills to the fullest. Personally, in the last stages of his career, he will look to dominate with the bat to stamp his authority further on the format that he has excelled in, more than any cricketer ever.