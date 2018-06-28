Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Vancouver Knights

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
613   //    28 Jun 2018, 19:04 IST

General Overview

West Indies v ICC Rest of the World XI - Special Fundraising T20 International - Lord's

Led by the charismatic Chris Gayle, expect the Knights to be like the big Jamaican on the field. Entertaining, flashy and imposing, that is the stuff Vancouver's cricket franchise, named after the region's professional basketball team, is made of. In their side, accompanying the global T20 superstars are some untested regional talents.

With rookies from Guyana, USA and Canada, Knights will be banking on them to show their skills on the big stage as a follow-up show to the bigger personalities in the side. Andre Russell's good form is a beacon of hope for a side that looks a little off on batting and bowling depth. Although, if in form, he can do more than enough to make up for it.

Afghanistan born, Victoria-based spinner Fawad Ahmed is an intriguing prospect in the side. While he does add to the side the much-required wrist-spinning skills in the game of modern Twenty20, he is not known for taking the unorthodox route, or even some sort of reliance on spinning variations as the leggies around the world tend to do.

Instead, his subtle changeups in trajectory and lengths will be equally important when the matches will be played on the small dimensions of the Maple Cricket Club.

Gayle's captaincy will be another defining element in how Vancouver Knights fare. Though known to be a laid-back character, he is seen, especially in the Caribbean Premier League, a very involved leader.

His strategies are marked by proactive undertones and in a bid to utilise his side's resources to the fullest, he does not shy while using his own underrated bowling skills to the fullest. Personally, in the last stages of his career, he will look to dominate with the bat to stamp his authority further on the format that he has excelled in, more than any cricketer ever.




Page 1 of 5 Next
Global T20 Canada 2018 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Andre Russell Chris Gayle
Global T20 Canada | Where to Watch Live Match & Streaming...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2018 Schedule, Squads of all teams 
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada broadcast rights bagged by Star Sports
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: Complete Squads
RELATED STORY
GlobalT20: All you need to know about Canada's new T20...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2018: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith named as marquee player for Global T20 Canada
RELATED STORY
Steven Smith, David Warner geared up for return to...
RELATED STORY
Smith and Warner selected in Global T20 Canada draft
RELATED STORY
We have all made mistakes - Sammy welcomes Smith return
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us