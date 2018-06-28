Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Winnipeg Hawks

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Jun 2018

General Overview

BBL - Renegades v Heat

Led by Dwayne Bravo and coached by Waqar Younis, Hawks are one of the franchises to have gone for a good mix of overseas and domestic international players. While they recruited Australia's best T20 batsman to open the innings for them, they did not neglect the real purpose of the league and have some strong Canadian representation in their side, with the inclusion of Rizwan Cheema and Hiral Patel, both of them have taken the field for their country in World Cup fixtures.

One part that stands out in their side is experience, all the players, internationally capped or uncapped, have had a taste of franchise cricket at the very least and hence will be well accommodated to the occasion.

Coach and captain, both leading death overs bowlers of their respective generations will team up to form a curious unit. It will be notable how Bravo functions under him, given how both of them tend to operate in ways that are entirely polar, in terms of skills as well as temperamental aspects.

A lot of overseas players in the side are the ones recently dropped out of favour with the national selectors and will unabashedly look to utilize this stage as a platform for both personal improvements, as well as making a statement for inclusion in their respective countries’ sides, for instance, the likes of Miller, Bravo and Simmons.

Bravo as captain, struggled in his stints for the Windies but has excelled in the CPL, clearly a sign of comfort with the format and contextual circumstances. After some impressive hauls with the bat in this year’s IPL (Bumrah and Mustafizur aren’t forgetting that anytime soon), he might also want to give himself more of a chance as a batsman after spending quite a few years in the arbitrarily defined role of a batting all-rounder.


Global T20 Canada 2018 Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team David Warner Dwayne Bravo
