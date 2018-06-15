Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ambati Rayudu fails YoYo Test; Virat Kohli clears

The 32-year-old looks set to be dropped from the Indian squad that travels to England.

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News 15 Jun 2018, 20:38 IST
17.16K

Rayudu's spot in the Indian squad is now in jeopardy
Rayudu's spot in the Indian squad is now in jeopardy

Ambati Rayudu's comeback to the ODI squad might be shortlived as he failed to clear the YoYo test while Indian captain Virat Kohli comfortably cleared the test ahead of the tour of England, which begins with two T20Is against Ireland.

Rayudu's failure to clear the fitness test looks set to result in his omission from the squad that will travel to England. All the players comfortably cleared the test and the middle-order batsman is the only member of the squad traveling to the UK to fail to attain the mark of 16.1 set by the BCCI according to a BCCI official, who told PTI.

Rayudu was Chennai Super Kings' leading run-getter in IPL 2018 and earned his place back in the Indian side after his contribution towards CSK's third IPL title. But in a surprising turn of events, the 32-year-old performed well below par, after his personal-best IPL season, where he scored 602 runs at an average of 43 and strike rate of almost 150.

The YoYo test has been set as the basic fitness parameter by the Indian team and several members of India's limited-overs squad that will travel to England were at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the YoYo test, which was conducted in the presence of Team India trainer Shankar Basu and a few other support staff.

Along with Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Suresh Raina were among the first batch of players who took the test. All of them cleared it and Kohli didn't look in any discomfort as he matched the rest, even as he is recovering from the neck injury that ruled him out of his county stint with Surrey.

India's tour of England begins on July 3 with the first of three T20Is but before that, they will be in Ireland for two T20Is on June 27 and 29.

India Tour of England 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ambati Rayudu Leisure Reading
5 possible replacements for Virat Kohli if he misses out...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli's injury might be a blessing in...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli vs James Anderson: An epic clash of two...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
3 key factors for India to achieve success in the Test...
RELATED STORY
5 players who were unlucky to miss out on India's T20I...
RELATED STORY
India's team for England ODI series announced
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli to play under Rory Burns in Surrey
RELATED STORY
Reports: Virat Kohli to miss Surrey County stint due to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us