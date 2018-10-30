Ambati Rayudu's hundred in Mumbai takes him closer to England

Ambati Rayudu scored his third ODI century yesterday against Windies

“We believe that (Ambati) Rayudu is the right person to capitalize because he's experienced and he has won many games for his state and in IPL cricket. He has a great one-day record already for India, so I think the batting order is sorted as far as we're concerned."

Those were the words Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, spoke before the first ODI against Windies. The captain had enough of solving the middle-order Rubik’s cube and decided to back the 33-year old Ambati Rayudu for the duration of the series. The Andhra batsman yesterday scored Indian middle-order’s first ODI century since January 2017 and vindicated the belief shown in him by the team management.

It was hometown hero Rohit Sharma who rightly hogged the limelight in the fourth ODI with his masterful 162. However, the importance of Ambati Rayudu’s knock of 100 from 81 balls cannot be overlooked. Unless destiny decides to alter a few scenarios, Rayudu’s hundred yesterday will be seen as the point at which India confirmed its top four batsmen for the 2019 World Cup.

In the first ODI, Rayudu walked out to bat with India needing 67 runs from 102 balls. He accompanied Rohit Sharma till the end and finished with 22 not out from 26 balls. In the following match, he added 139 runs in the partnership with Virat Kohli after the team had lost its openers early.

The third ODI offered Rayudu the chance of batting alongside Kohli in the chase. After getting a start of 22 runs, the number four batsman played a false shot and squandered the opportunity.

Number four batsman in the ODI batting lineup is the link between the heavy scorers and the quick scorers thus he needs to possess the qualities of both ends of the spectrum. He should be fluent at rotating the strike and should be courageous to go over the infield. He should be able to absorb the pressure when the chips are down and exert it on the opposition when the death overs begin. Ambati Rayudu ticks all these boxes.

