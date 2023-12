American Premier League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The American Premier League is all set for its second edition, starting on December 19, Tuesday. Moosa Cricket Stadium in Texas will host all the games of the tournament.

Premium Americans, Premium Windees, Premium Paks, Premium Canadians, Premium Indians, Premium Afghans, and Premium Aussies are the seven participating teams in this year’s competition.

Afghans and Canadians are the new sides joining the other five sides from the previous campaign. Importantly, the second edition of the league has been sanctioned by the ICC, the apex cricket body.

Each team will play six games in the league phase in a single round-robin format with the top four teams making it to the semi-finals. The winners from the semi-finals will lock horns in the grand finale on Sunday, December 31.

All-rounder Dan Lawrence will take charge as Premium Americans' captain while Sohail Tanvir will assume the captaincy duties of Premium Paks. Ihsanullah Janat is set to lead Premium Afghans, and Ben Cutting will lead the Premium Aussies side.

Chris Gayle, the dashing opener, will take on the captaincy role of the Premium Windies, while Premium Canadians will be captained by Navneet Dhaliwal. Meanwhile, Premium Indians will be led by Kenya's Kewal Patel.

Premium Windies won the inaugural edition, defeating Premium Paks by seven wickets in September 2021.

Premium Indians all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall ended the first edition as the leading run-scorer with 263 runs from five matches at an average of 65.75. Premium Paks pace bowling all-rounder Mario Lobban was the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps from eight games.

American Premier League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, December 19

Premium Americans vs Premium Windies, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, December 20

Premium Indians vs Premium Windies, 8:00 PM

Premium Paks vs Premium Americans, 11:30 PM

Thursday, December 21

Premium Indians vs Premium Afghans, 8:00 PM

Premium Aussies vs Premium Windiees, 11:30 PM

Friday, December 22

Premium Paks vs Premium Afghans, 8:00 PM

Premium Indians vs Premium Aussies, 11:30 PM

Saturday, December 23

Premium Windiees vs Premium Afghans, 8:00 PM

Premium Aussies vs Premium Americans, 11:30 PM

Sunday, December 24

Premium Indians vs Premium Paks, 8:30 PM

Premium Canadians vs Premium Aussies, 11:30 PM

Monday, December 25

Premium Canadians vs Premium Americans, 8:30 PM

Premium Paks vs Premium Aussies, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, December 26

Premium Indians vs Premium Canadians, 8:30 PM

Premium Afghans vs Premium Americans, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, December 27

Premium Canadians vs Premium Afghans, 8:30 PM

Premium Windiees vs Premium Paks, 11:30 PM

Thursday, December 28

Premium Windies vs Premium Canadians, 8:30 PM

Premium Indians vs Premium Americans, 11:30 PM

Friday, December 29

Premium Canadians vs Premium Paks, 8:30 PM

Premium Aussies vs Premium Afghans, 11:30 PM

Saturday, December 30

First Semi-Final, 8:30 PM

Second Semi-Final, 11:30 PM

Sunday, December 31

Final, 9:00 PM

American Premier League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: Jio Cinema, Fan Code, Sports18

Nepal: Action Sports HD1

UK: Viaplay

Canada: Asian Television Network

Sri Lanka: Supreme TV

Caribbean: Sports Max

Pakistan: Tapmad TV

American Premier League 2023: Full Squads

Premium Americans

Dan Lawrence (c), Gerhard Erasmus, Amir Hamza Kotak, Knorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Navin Stewart, Shubham Sheokand, Abheydar Singh, Marlon Richards, Karan Chandel, Badar Shabbir, Navanpreet Singh, Ahsan Baig, Gurbaksh Singh, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Rao, Raj Patel, Aimal Jamal Khan, Ather Anis, Nehal Katadhond, Sahil Purohit

Premium Paks

Sohail Tanvir (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Umsan Qadir, Mohammad Irfan, Ariful Haq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Amila Aponso, Ryan Scott, Angelo Perera, Talha Momad, Usman Rafiq, Umer Farooq, Ali Umair, Hamad Hussain, Nazmul Islam Oppo, Fayyaz Butt, Ali Bajwa, Junaid Rasheed, Abul Junaid, Burhan Saeed

Premium Afghans

Ihsanullah Janat (c), Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdul Wasi, Yousuf Zazai, Samit Patel, Abuzar Safi, Atiq Niazi, Jamahid Mir Alikhil, Waqarullah Ishaq, Jay G Patel, Noman Bardasht, Omaidullah Aslami, Saboor Hairan, Venkat Maheesh Kolahalam, Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan, Sulaiman Arabzai, Samim Asifi, Noor Hassan Ahmadzai, Kamran Hotak

Premium Aussies

Ben Cutting (c), Sachit Sandhu, Simi Singh, Thisara Perera, Elias Sunny, Rajveer Singh, Gihan Senanayake, Haza Khalid, Usman Ashraf, Rehman Dar, Tirth Patel, Asad Rafiq, Shamas Arefeen, Ahsan Shah

Premium Windies

Chris Gayle (c), Kevin Stoute, Jamar Hamilton, Javon Searles, Jonathan Foo, Aaron Jones, Raj Nannan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Terrence Hinds, Kwame Patton, Mario Labbon, Gajanand Singh, Aaron Johnson, Shawn Findlay, Kirk Thompson, Rayad Emrit, Jesse Bootan, Khary Pierre, Dominique Rhiki, Jayden Higgins, Christopher Van Tull, Theo Barnett

Premium Canadians

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Saad Bin Zafar, Salman Nazar, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Hylinger, Pargat Singh, Sai Gautam Gajjala, Balpeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Ritwik Behera, Rashesh Bahera, Abdullah Ghazi, Nosherwan Khan, Neeraj Gohil, Puneet Tripathi, Charan Singh, Rocy Islam, Rafi Hashimi, Gurnish Singh, Aaryan Batra

Premium Indians

Keval Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Stuart Binny, Ravi Bopara, Rahkeem Cornwall, Adil Bhatti, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Rajdeep Darbar, Kieron Powell, Sunny Patel, Amad Butt, Jermiah Louis, Stephen Wiig, Karthik Gattepalli, Savan Patel, Bipul Sharma, Tushar Srivastava, Sujeet Anwar Ali Parbatani, Naman Patel, Anirudh Immanuel, Saharsh Swethan, Dev Salian

