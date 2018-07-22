Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
An Indian batting top 6 with just wicketkeeper batsmen

Gavish Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.88K   //    22 Jul 2018, 17:34 IST

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

India has become a pool of talent in cricket. Everyday new talents emerge from around the country which helps us to build a strong international team. There are so many players in India that we can form multiple teams that can compete at international level. We also have IPL where we see lots of young faces which shows India has a bright future in cricket. This year we saw franchises going for very high prices for different players. We saw a new trend this year, there was a huge demand for bowlers and wicket-keeper batsmen. Team needs players who excels at multiple qualities. There was a time when wicket-keepers were picked just for wicket-keeping but today a wicketkeeper needs to be a good batsman too.

This year we saw a lot of competition in the wicketkeeper batsmen. These wicketkeeper batsmen attracted huge bids ahead of the IPL season. There were few wicketkeeper batsmen who performed exceptionally this year. They were not only good with the gloves but also scored lot of runs with their bat. These wicket keeper batsmen were no less than any regular batsmen that are picked for Indian team at international level. They were so good that we can form a imaginary batting order of these batsmen. Each one of them were different from one another. They possessed different batting technique and skills which made them suitable for different batting positions in the batting order. Here is that batting order of the six wicketkeeper batsmen for the Indian team

  1. KL Rahul
England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

KL Rahul was picked at a whopping price of 11 crores by Punjab in the IPL auction. The Kings XI Punjab wicket-keeper batsman justified his massive price tag by scoring 659 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 158.41. He also scored the fastest IPL fifty of all time - off just 14 balls.

Rahul played brilliantly the entire season. He was aggressive in the power-play overs with his cracking shots and showed ability to hit all over the ground. His contributions were huge in the matches which Kings XI Punjab won and he even chased a few scores single-handedly.

Rahul also scored a wonderful hundred against England in the first T20I against them. The Bengaluru lad has grown tremendously as a responsible and destructive batsman in the 2018. He is the first choice for the opener in this team


Gavish Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
